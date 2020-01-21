Parents note lack of busing in Coal Valley

MOLINE — Lack of transportation options was a major topic of discussion at an input meeting hosted by the Moline-Coal Valley School District Tuesday.
Tuesday’s event drew a crowd of 15 to The Rock, an events center in Coal Valley. Those gathered, including community members and district employees, posed questions and offered suggestions to superintendent Rachel Savage, school board president Sangeetha Rayapati, and board member Justin Anderson.
The “Community Conversation” night is one of a series of listening sessions that Rayapati said are being offered to connect with the community and to gain insight for future district goal setting. Upcoming sessions include 7 p.m., March 3, at the YMCA’s Spirit, Mind & Body Center, Moline, and 12 p.m., April 7, at the Moline Public Library.
Rayapati welcomed all in attendance and said she was excited for the opportunity to dialogue.
“We’re ready to listen and ready to shed some light on anything that you have questions about,” she said.
Attendee Erin Terstriep praised the district, particularly for early and consistent interventions. She said her family chose Moline for its kindergarten through 12th grade education, but they are running into a major challenge.
“One of our concerns, living in Coal Valley, we probably should’ve realized there’s no transportation,” she said.
Terstriep said she and her husband, Bill, are working parents and they have to rely on a “community approach” of grandparents and neighbors to get their children, one middle schooler and one high schooler, to school every day.
“We don’t even have the option for a city bus or even the chance to hire anyone …” she said. “I would really tell any young family to not move to Coal Valley. If you are a working family — you could be in real hot water.”
Fellow Coal Valley parent Karlyn Crosby said that is exactly what her family is mulling over. She said they purchased their house 14 years ago, but now are considering options as their 4-year-old daughter approaches elementary school age.
“We would like to send her to Bicentennial, but John Deere has no buses,” she said. “We’re looking to move – that’s a big issue for working families.”
Both Rayapati and Savage said they heard these concerns loud and clear and they came prepared with a handout on the history of transportation in Moline-Coal Valley.
The background sheet noted the district has only ever provided transportation for special needs students, as required by federal and state law.
If the district chose to provide general education transportation, the cost would be supported by partial state-reimbursement and increasing local property taxes for all residents residing in district boundaries. According to the district, more than 80% of the district's population have no children in school.
Even if the district opted for that route, according to the document, only students living 1.5 miles away from the school would qualify. This would eliminate the majority of district students from participating.
Savage said she first learned about the transportation concerns during her interview process said she thinks this is a cause worth studying, particularly with the growth of the Coal Valley population.
“This is something that is right to be concerned about,” she said. “... I want to validate your concerns. I believe they are real.”
Among other topics touched on Tuesday, attendees said they wanted to see increased offerings in several areas. That includes more vocational programming and Advanced Placement or dual-credit options. Reintroducing JROTC, or the Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps, was also suggested.
Rayapati said she is very interested in collaborating with others in the community to broaden and bolster the district’s offerings.