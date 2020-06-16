Parents share thoughts, concerns about Moline schools

Savage said as the district waited for state guidance, possibly another week or two, it was being advised to collect as much input as possible. In addition to Tuesday’s parent feedback, the district recently sent out a survey to staff, and a parent survey will be sent out soon.

Several parents expressed their gratitude to Moline-Coal Valley teachers for continuing to educate students this spring after schools closed in March because of COVID-19. Parents also asked for tutorials or possibly a workshop for parents and caregivers to learn about the different technology platforms students may use at home, and they shared concerns about students losing out on socialization time with peers.

Some parents also expressed their concerns about if schools return to in-person education but students are required to wear masks.

Parent Patty Wood asked if remote learning would still be an option made available to families who are not comfortable sending their kids back to school if the masks were required all day.

“We know this will be a concern for some parents,” Savage said. “We want to do the most allowable per the state department of health.”