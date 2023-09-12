MidAmerican Energy responded to a power outage at Augustana College which impacted several campus facilities Tuesday morning.
According to an email sent to faculty, staff and students from Augie Facilities Services around 10:20 a.m., the outage impacted the following buildings:
Bergendoff/Centennial Hall Carver Physical Education Center Lindberg Center Hansen Science Gerber Center & Library Franklin W. Olin Center for Educational Technology Old Main Denkmann Memorial Building Brunner Theatre Center Carlsson Evald Hall
"MidAmerican Energy is on site and is working with Augustana staff to resolve this issue as quickly as possible," administrative assistant Trisha Hines-Morrison wrote in the email. "There is no ETA of restoration at this time. We will send out any updates as soon as possible."
The outage did not impact any residential buildings, college spokeswoman Nicole Lauer said. Classes at the college started last week.
International students attending Augustana College this year Jad Massouh from Morrocco and Ann Le from Vietnam check in with Lead Global Ambassador Sambriddhi Bandey, left, as the students arrive at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline Monday and meet with Augustana's Global Ambassadors.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
International students from Nepal attending Augustana College this year Oshan Hamal, left, Samyam Bista, Monika Shah, and Birashma Sapkota check in with Lead Global Ambassador Sambriddhi Bandey as the students arrive at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline Monday and meet with Augustana's Global Ambassadors.
