Notable Iowa House Education Study Bills:

House Study Bill 118 would allow bond sale and school board vacancy notices to be published electronically. It would allow schools to issue bonds without an election and use SAVE funds for repayment, while expanding the definition of infrastructure.

This bill also would strike the following:

For Regent schools, community colleges and schools to evaluate and implement environmentally friendly cleaning procedures

The goal for schools to have a nurse for every 700 students and authorizes schools to have school nurses

Vision card requirements for Pre-K and kindergarten students

Requirements for school district revenue purpose statements

House Study Bill 119 would eliminate the requirement for school districts to submit comprehensive school improvement plans to the Iowa Department of Education. Instead, the bill proposes that districts submit an “annual report on student utilization of the district’s career information and decision-making system.”

Other provisions of this bill include:

Striking the required teaching of a technology literacy standard

Striking required instruction on AIDS, CPR and financial literacy, but allows schools to offer CPR

Reducing world language and fine arts requirements to two units

Extends operational sharing to 2035

House Study Bill 138 would make state-required assessments optional for students using education savings accounts, though students still must take all federally-required assessments, including Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress tests.