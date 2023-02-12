As the Iowa legislature entertains a laundry list of education-related bills, following is an overview of notable — and sometimes controversial — measures that have passed or are pending.
Passed
Gov. Reynolds’ long-awaited “Students First Act,” which will allow students and families to open education savings accounts (ESAs) in the amount of Iowa’s per pupil funding for private school tuition and other related expenses.
A three percent increase in state funding for Iowa K-12 public schools. According to the Legislative Services Agency, this brings general fund spending on Iowa's public schools to $3.69 billion and $7,635 per pupil, which is an increase of about $222.
“Obviously for us, passing it on time was a good thing," North Scott School District Superintendent Joe Stutting said of the funding increases."It was a good thing they settled on a higher amount of three percent versus the senate’s two or the governor’s 2.5 percent.
"Probably the disappointing thing is, when you look at the labor market and inflation and where costs are going in order to hire people and retain them … you know, more would have been better."
Pleasant Valley Superintendent Brian Strusz agreed, calling it "difficult" to address inflation, insurance increases and competitive job markets, even with the 3% increase.
"From a reality standpoint, I think four percent would have been more realistic in what we've seen in the past," he said, referencing previous state funding increases.
Curriculum review and how to prevent a student from receiving certain instructional material
Syllabi and other course material
Library book lists and procedures to remove a book
Professional development courses
This bill calls for the Iowa Department of Education to act on violations of policy and would require the U.S. citizenship test be used as the assessment for required high school government and civics class.
House file 97 would authorize school districts to use district management levies or to adopt other programs to pay student teachers.
“Anti-racist and anti-oppressive teaching and learning”
“Equitable and democratic education”
“Exploration of justice in education at the levels of self, teaching and systems”
“School library curriculum development”
“Inclusive early childhood classroom”
This bill also calls for the 2023 Legislature to establish an interim committee to study program planning for the educational degrees at each Regent school.
House File 180 would bar schools from affirming students’ gender identity if it differs from that of their birth certificate without written parental permission. It would also prohibit schools from "encouraging" students to transition their gender identity.
House File 187 would strike the ability of a minor to consent to vaccinations and requirements for sexual education courses to include information on HPV vaccinations.
House File 190 would strike gender protections from the Iowa Civil Rights Act and defines sex as either male or female.
Senate File 83 would bar K-8 instruction related to gender identity and would allow students’ families to take legal action against violating school districts. This would apply to all Iowa public, charter and accredited private schools.
A similar bill, Senate File 159 (dubbed "Don't Say Gay"), would bar K-8 instruction related to sexual orientation and require schools to inform parents of all invasive physical exams/health screenings not required by federal law and notify them of changes to their child’s mental or physical health and well-being.
Senate File 85 would bar the Iowa Department of Education from disseminating or promoting materials which reference the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL). It would also require school districts to receive written parental consent before students take part in any Social & Emotional Learning-related survey, activity or evaluation with mention of information, such as:
Mental or physiological problems of the student or their families
Sexual orientation, behaviors or attitudes
Critiques of family members or familial relationships
Religious practices or affiliations of the student or their parent/guardians
Gov. Kim Reynolds gives the Condition of the State address to members of the Iowa Legislature inside the House Chamber, on Tuesday evening, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Iowa State Capitol, in Des Moines.
Gov. Kim Reynolds hugs her husband First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds at the conclusion of the Condition of the State address, inside the Iowa House Chamber, on Tuesday evening, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Iowa State Capitol, in Des Moines.
Iowa Senate President Pro Tempore Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, applauds during Gov. Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State address, inside the House Chamber, on Tuesday evening, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Iowa State Capitol, in Des Moines.
Photos: Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers the condition of the state address
Gov. Kim Reynolds gives the Condition of the State address to members of the Iowa Legislature inside the House Chamber, on Tuesday evening, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Iowa State Capitol, in Des Moines.
Gov. Kim Reynolds hugs her husband First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds at the conclusion of the Condition of the State address, inside the Iowa House Chamber, on Tuesday evening, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Iowa State Capitol, in Des Moines.
Gov. Kim Reynolds gives the Condition of the State address to members of the Iowa Legislature inside the House Chamber, on Tuesday evening, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Iowa State Capitol, in Des Moines.
Gov. Kim Reynolds gives the Condition of the State address to members of the Iowa Legislature inside the House Chamber, on Tuesday evening, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Iowa State Capitol, in Des Moines.
Iowa Senate President Pro Tempore Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, applauds during Gov. Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State address, inside the House Chamber, on Tuesday evening, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Iowa State Capitol, in Des Moines.
Attendees to Gov. Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State address applaud during the speech, inside the House Chamber, on Tuesday evening, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Iowa State Capitol, in Des Moines.
Gov. Kim Reynolds gives the Condition of the State address to members of the Iowa Legislature inside the House Chamber, on Tuesday evening, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Iowa State Capitol, in Des Moines.
Gov. Kim Reynolds gives the Condition of the State address to members of the Iowa Legislature inside the House Chamber on Jan. 10 at the State Capitol in Des Moines.
Gov. Kim Reynolds gives the Condition of the State address to members of the Iowa Legislature inside the House Chamber, on Tuesday evening, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Iowa State Capitol, in Des Moines.
Gov. Kim Reynolds is escorted into the Iowa House of Representatives, on Tuesday evening, Jan. 10, 2023, to give the annual Condition of the State address, at the Iowa State Capitol, in Des Moines.