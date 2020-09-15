Petition defending St. Ambrose theater circulating online

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sister Joan Lescinski, president of St. Ambrose University, speaks about her decision to retire and her time at SAU.

A petition to preserve St. Ambrose University’s theater major is circulating online.

The petition was started on change.org and states the university is considering the elimination of the major for financial reasons, leaving only the minor. As of Tuesday, the document had more than 2,700 signatures.

“Removing the theater major will rob many students of opportunities to take classes that will help them to develop and hone essential skills within and outside of the theater world,” the petition profile stated.

A query was sent to the university asking for more detail about whether any changes were being made or considered to the program, and St. Ambrose responded with a statement attributed to Paul Koch, provost and vice president for academic affairs:

"St. (Ambrose) University regularly evaluates academic programs based on student outcomes, enrollment and sustainability. These evaluations include input from faculty governance committees.