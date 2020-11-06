Petition seeking diversity in Assumption High School curriculum

An online petition to diversify Assumption High School’s curriculum has found new life after a controversial video, reportedly made by Assumption students, circulated on social media in October.
Claire Motto Steil, 27, an Assumption graduate who lives in Davenport, created the petition at the beginning of the fall semester, with the goal of giving Assumption’s students an opportunity to have a broader worldview upon leaving than she did when she got her diploma.
The petition includes suggested steps the high school could take. For instance, including writing and scholarship created by people of color in the learning materials.
“I did a lot of research on what should my specific ‘asks’ be,” Steil, a speech therapist who is a cofounder of a Quad-Cities nonprofit that supports people with brain injuries, said.
She drew her inspiration from her observations of the Black Lives Matter movement’s activities earlier this year, and the research she did afterward because she thought she was not informed enough on the topic. During that inquiry, she discovered things she did not learn while at school.
For instance, there were few authors of color on her reading list when she was an Assumption student, Steil said.
She also had conversations with other Assumption graduates and her family, and found support for her idea among them, Steil said.
Steil said she did meet with school officials in September, who told her of changes that had been made since her 2011 graduation.
Among the things they listed were the expansion of the tuition assistance and international student programs, the formation of a multicultural club, a more diverse workforce and an increase in the number of Black authors on the reading list, she said in a post about the meeting on the petition page.
“While I strongly hope (and to some extent believe) this is true, it does NOT mean there is not continued opportunity for growth,”Steil wrote.
She wrote that she did not feel the meeting was successful l-- that the concerns of the petition had been dismissed.
School officials were asked for comment for this article, but had not responded as of Friday.
After that, the project kind of stalled, Steil said.
Then the video appeared. The clip only lasts seconds, but shows white youths appearing to mimic the knee hold used on George Floyd during his fatal arrest.
In the days after, Assumption issued a statement on its social media and on its website.
“The Assumption family is heartbroken by recent social media activity reflecting a highly unacceptable attitude regarding the precious gift of life,” it read.
The school tries to teach its students to value diversity, according to the statement. The staff was working with the students directly involved and the rest of the student body to promote “healing, safety, compassion, mercy and understanding.”
Steil said that, after the video, the number of signatures on her petition --which had hovered around 500 -- was beginning to climb. As of Oct. 30, it had roughly tripled and as of Friday, there were almost 2,000.
She does not want to capitalize on the negative video, but if it ends up helping bring about change, then at least in that way it might contribute to the greater good.
Steil said she reached out to school officials again after the video and said she is still hoping to hear from them.
She said there appears to be some changes going at Assumption. On Monday, a new post appeared on the school website.
It announced new diversity initiatives, including speaking with students about how the school community can better understand issues of race, racism, prejudice, and discrimination; and investigating ways learning about the topic can be incorportated into the student body’s experience.
“Thank you to all those who have reached out, as we appreciate your perspective and the time you took to express it on our behalf,” it read. “We hear the voices expressing the pain that a history of racism within our human family causes, and we apologize for the role that Assumption High School played in contributing to that pain. We commit to ongoing work within our Assumption community to provide a loving, safe, compassionate, and merciful environment for all.”
