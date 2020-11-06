Petition seeking diversity in Assumption High School curriculum

“The Assumption family is heartbroken by recent social media activity reflecting a highly unacceptable attitude regarding the precious gift of life,” it read.

The school tries to teach its students to value diversity, according to the statement. The staff was working with the students directly involved and the rest of the student body to promote “healing, safety, compassion, mercy and understanding.”

Steil said that, after the video, the number of signatures on her petition --which had hovered around 500 -- was beginning to climb. As of Oct. 30, it had roughly tripled and as of Friday, there were almost 2,000.

She does not want to capitalize on the negative video, but if it ends up helping bring about change, then at least in that way it might contribute to the greater good.

Steil said she reached out to school officials again after the video and said she is still hoping to hear from them.

She said there appears to be some changes going at Assumption. On Monday, a new post appeared on the school website.