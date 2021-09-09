Plaintiff in federal suit challenging Iowa face covering law is from Davenport

One of the eleven parents participating in a federal lawsuit attempting to overturn Iowa’s prohibition against masking mandates in its schools is from Davenport.
The law, which went into effect earlier this year, prevents school districts from requiring people to wear face coverings, according to a news release from the ACLU. The lawsuit was filed Sept. 3.
“They argue that the ban on mask mandates discriminates against these students in education, effectively excluding them from public schools and denying them equal access to education,” the release states. “That is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.”
Lidija Geest, the plaintiff from Davenport, contends in the suit that the law has put her in the position of deciding between her child’s mental and physical health because he has asthma and is too young to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The ACLU said Wednesday that clients in a suit cannot comment further because the litigation is underway.
“His doctor has informed me that my child is at risk for severe complications if he contracts a COVID-19 infection,” Geest said in the filing. “According to his doctor, to decrease his risk, he and everyone around him should observe strict COVID-19 safety protocols and wear a mask indoors.”
The boy attends school in the Davenport Community School District and neither the nurse who must sometimes administer his inhaler, nor a teacher with whom he works closely wear face coverings around him, the suit contends. Few of the children at her son’s school are wearing face coverings.
Geest sought accommodations through which both the teacher and nurse would wear face coverings while working with her son, but in both cases was unsuccessful, the filing states.
There is an option for virtual instruction but it involves self-guided lessons with recorded material, Geest states in the filing. It does not include real-time instruction with a teacher or other services her son needs.
During the 2020-2021 school year, her son attended virtual classes and his mental health suffered as a result, Geest contends in the suit.
She is asking that the law be blocked so the Davenport school district can implement a face covering requirement so it can meet its obligations to her son, the suit states.