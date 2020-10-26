Plans for getting Davenport schools into state compliance nearing action stage

The framework needed for the Davenport Community School District to address some of its state citations is largely in place, with direct action to come soon, according to the district’s interim leadership.
The district and the state have been involved in the correction effort for several years. Among the noncompliance issues identified during state audits was disproportionality: the disproportionate number of Black students flagged for special education services and the higher number of Black and special-education students who receive certain types of disciplinary action, including suspension, seclusion and restraint.
The latest development in the effort was in early October. The Iowa Board of Education placed an interim superintendent at the district for six months to carry out steps of an action plan designed to help Davenport schools gain compliance. The state board action happened after Iowa Department of Education officials argued the district was failing to meet the plan’s objectives.
T.J. Schneckloth, the interim, told the district school board during its regular meeting on Monday that much of the planning for addressing things like board training, financial review, and crisis response and violence prevention is set to be enacted or nearly so.
“The things that we are rolling out are plans and getting plans established and attaching people’s names to those plans, the action is actually coming very soon,” Schneckloth said.
For example, the district has established a calendar for school board trainings and what those trainings will look like, but have not had a training yet, Schneckloth said. A finance committee is in place, but are still working on a line item budget.
“We’re on the cusp of having all of that action occur,” he said. “Up to this point, we’ve been doing a lot of planning, putting documents down, establishing new routines and structures."
Schneckloth is working with representatives of the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency. Bill Decker, chief administrator at the agency and Shane Williams, its director of educational services, are providing oversight and advice.
Decker said at Monday night’s meeting that the interim leadership team meets with state officials on Mondays and Fridays — Monday to set goals and Friday to determine progress.
Those meetings have included good, supportive dialogue during the meetings as they make their reports, Decker said.
He said the district can expect more direct feedback on its progress from state officials at upcoming meetings, including a state education board meeting in November.
“We have been very productive and it feels like we’ve done a lot of work,” Decker said.
The full board meeting, which included more discussion of the district's efforts, is available on the district YouTube page.
