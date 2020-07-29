Pleasant Valley adopts hybrid model for August classes

The Pleasant Valley Community School District board voted Wednesday to adopt a mixed online/traditional model for instruction when students return to school in August.

During recent weeks, Iowa school districts were developing different options for their students’ return to school based on the need to deal with COVID-19: online-only learning, a mix of online and in-person learning and a completely in-person model.

On July 17, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced districts would be required to adopt either a fully in-person model or a mixed model with at least 50% of instruction in the classroom. The governor’s plan allows families to opt out of in-person teaching in favor of online classes.

Wednesday's vote, during a noon special meeting, was unanimous, with all members present.

The district plans to use the model at least through Oct. 26, and could switch to the fully traditional classes if the pandemic conditions improve by that time. The board and staff said the switch could come sooner if conditions improve before that deadline.