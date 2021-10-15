Pleasant Valley Community School District teacher named Iowa Teacher of the Year

A Pleasant Valley Community School District educator has been named the Iowa Teacher of the Year.
Sara Russell teaches social studies, and has been teaching for 19 years.
“It is just such an incredible honor to be recognized as the 2022 Teacher of the Year,” Russell said. “It’s just a humbling experience.”
She said she works with an incredible group of educators and is proud to be a representative of the educators of Iowa.
Russell, 43, was officially named Friday by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds during a student assembly in the Pleasant Valley High School gymnasium.
“Year after year, the individual recognized with this award clearly illustrates the impact that teachers have on their students,” Reynolds said.
The governor said she cannot think of a more important job than educating the next generation of Iowans.
Many people can look back and point to the teacher who made a real difference in their lives, Reynolds said. The teacher who made learning exciting, pushed them to overcome obstacles, reassured them when they were frustrated or introduced them to their future careers.
“I have a strong suspicion that our 2022 teacher of the year is that teacher for a long list of people,” Reynolds said.
The gym was packed with students and the noise of that many teenagers was a rumbling accompaniment to the band playing on the court. When they realized it was Russell getting the award, many of them began chanting her name.
After the speeches were done, a group of students clustered around the stage where Russell still stood, and she took several moments to speak with them.
When her students leave her classroom for the last time, she hopes they leave with the ability to think critically and connect what they learn in her class with what they learn elsewhere. She wants them to be ready to be productive citizens.
Russell’s lessons incorporate student-centered, hands-on activities, the Iowa Department of Education's news release states.
Though she gives direct instruction in her classes, Russell said she tries as much as possible to be a “guide on the side” with her students, helping them as needed, but otherwise letting them work through the material on their own.
The naming is a tremendous opportunity for Russell, Pleasant Valley Superintendent Brian Strusz said.
“It speaks volumes of who she is as an individual and as a teacher in our district,” Strusz said. “We are so proud of her.”
The annual Teacher of the Year award was created in 1958 and is sponsored by the department of education. Those selected serve as educational ambassadors, acting as liaisons to other school districts, organizations and institutions of higher education across the state.