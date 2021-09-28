Pleasant Valley doesn't make students mask up on buses. The CDC and Iowa Department of Education says it is required.

The Pleasant Valley Community School District’s board has tabled a decision on enforcing a federal masking requirement on school buses until its next meeting.
Brian Strusz, Pleasant Valley's superintendent, told the board Monday that the Iowa Department of Education told the district it needed to comply with the requirement, which it had not been doing.
“The DE (department of education) has come down and said that we have to — we have not been doing it, but we now have to implement masking on the buses,” Strusz said.
The school board, however, tabled any action until its Oct. 11 meeting. The vote was 5-1 with Jodi Hoskins voting against the measure and Molly Brockmann not present.
Nikhil Wagle, board president, said the motion to table, presented by board member Jean Dickson and seconded by Christina Anderson, was so the board could get more information.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website says face coverings are required on school buses for drivers and passengers ages 2 or older. The mandate covers public and private school system vans and buses, and transportation for early care programs and education/childcare programs, with a few exceptions.
Before the vote, Strusz said the district had not been requiring masking on school buses for a couple of reasons. The district had been talking to its lawyers to see whether school buses count as public transportation, for example.
If the students have to wear face coverings on the bus, but they are not masked in school buildings, what is the balance between those two, he said.
“It’s your students who are riding those buses, it’s not like anyone just gets on the bus, so is it really public transportation, but they have come back and said we need to move forward and follow that guideline.”
Durham School Services provides busing for Pleasant Valley.
Strusz said the district spoke with Durham at the beginning of the school year when Pleasant Valley chose not to enforce face coverings on buses while it sought legal guidance, and the company said it was the district’s choice.
The full discussion can be viewed on the district's YouTube page.
The Iowa Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for information.