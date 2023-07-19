The Pleasant Valley school board voted to move forward on roughly 75,000 square-feet of additions to the high school, enough space to accommodate 700 more students.

District leaders say halls are crowded at the high school due to growing enrollment, urging physical renovations and additions to the building.

"This actually adds 28 more classrooms to the high school," Superintendent Brian Strusz said at Monday's board meeting. "We are at around 1,700 students at the high school, today, and it'll be very very tight over the next year and a half until this project gets done."

Strusz said the school will be able to house around 700 more students with the addition, which will be built onto the southwestern side of the building.

Along with 22 new classrooms, the top level of the addition will include five science labs and a flexible-use classroom. The lower level will feature new locker rooms, a concessions area and public restrooms to serve football stadium guests.

Pleasant Valley's cafeteria will also be expanded to mimic its student commons area, which will require the area's existing roof to be restructured.

Representatives from the district's partnering design firm — FRK Architects + Engineers, based in West Des Moines — attended Monday's meeting to give a presentation on the project's first phase and answer board members' questions.

John Darveau, of FRK, said the plan includes additions to backside of the building for added student circulation, specifically in-and-out of the commons area.

"Right now, they (students) all feed through a set of double doors, creating a lot of congestion," he said. "We're creating a (secondary) pathway to the back of the auditorium … so they're not crossing paths anymore."

According to FRK's presentation, the district plans to bid the project out this upcoming December.

Construction is tentatively planned to begin next spring, aimed at completion for the start of the 2025-2026 school year.

Total construction costs are projected to land between $27-28 million, said FRK architect Kyle Sandage.

Pleasant Valley CFO Mike Clingingsmith said the district is currently updating its five-year capital projects plan to explore project funding. At this point, he believes the district has enough financial capacity to borrow funds without a general obligation bond, but said more information will come later this summer or early fall.

To prep for the building's expansion, the district will also add roughly 50 new spaces the high school's baseball and softball parking lots. The board accepted a $335,924 bid from Rock Island contractor Valley Construction Co. for the project.

Leland Zenk — Pleasant Valley's director of operations — said the parking lot expansion will begin this fall, aiming to be complete around October.

District officials also say the parking lot will still be in-use this fall, and construction will not disrupt fall athletic or extra-curricular events, like the Homecoming Parade.

Strusz said the district will eventually resurface parking lots surrounding the upcoming addition, at a price of roughly $2 million.

To view FRK's presentation in full, watch Monday's school board meeting livestream on the "Pleasant Valley Community School District" YouTube channel. The presentation starts around the 53:15 timestamp.

