Pleasant Valley Junior High has positive COVID-19 case

One person at Pleasant Valley Junior High has tested positive for COVID-19, but district officials said the case did not require others to be quarantined.

The district found out Thursday, Brian Strusz, superintendent of Pleasant Valley, said. He would not provide more detail about the person who tested positive but said contact tracing carried out with the help of the Scott County Health Department found no one else needed to be quarantined because of potential exposure.

An earlier positive case led to the high school’s varsity volleyball team being quarantined.

Strusz said he believed one other person might have tested positive as a result of that exposure, but otherwise, the team was expected to return from its quarantine Wednesday.

In both incidents, the person who tested positive was exposed outside of the school environment, and Strusz asked people to exercise recommended safety measures to minimize COVID-19’s effect, including social distancing and using face coverings.

Classes have been underway at the district since Aug. 24, and Pleasant Valley has adopted a mixed online/in-person model for its classes, at least for the time being.