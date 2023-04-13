The Pleasant Valley School Board has unanimously approved Bernadette Brustkern as the district's new director of secondary education.

Brustkern will succeed Mike Zimmer upon his retirement at the end of this school year. He served as the secondary education director since July 2019 and was the Pleasant Valley High School principal for 10 years prior.

"I'm very excited about 'Bernie' joining the PVCSD executive team," Zimmer said in an email. "She brings both building and central-office expertise to the district at a time when we're beginning to pilot some major initiatives."

Brustkern is currently the director of curriculum and instruction for North Scott schools, a position she's held since July 2020. Prior to that role, she was the Edward White Elementary School principal for six years and held other positions within the district since the fall of 2009.

"I'm super excited about this opportunity," Brustkern said. "I'm looking forward to building relationships with administration and staff, digging into PV's system and contributing in a meaningful way."

Brustkern obtained an undergraduate degree in elementary education from the University of Northern Iowa (UNI), according to her LinkedIn profile. She earned a graduate degree in educational leadership from Western Illinois University and recently picked up a superintendency advanced studies certificate from UNI.

Coincidentally, Pleasant Valley's former director of communications, Beth Marsoun, will take over the same position for Rock Island-Milan schools.

On Tuesday, the Rock Island-Milan School Board unanimously appointed Marsoun to the communications position. Her predecessor, Holly Sparkman, will retire on Friday, May 12, after about 16 years of service.

Marsoun said she grew up and attended school in Rock Island.

"I've loved it at Pleasant Valley, but the opportunity to come home was too big of a draw for me," she said after Tuesday's meeting. "I'm super excited to pull out the red-and-gold again … I'm hoping to continue what Holly has already done a great job of."

Marsoun hopes to bring skills she's developed working and connecting with parents into the new role, having served as PV's communications director for just over six years. Prior to communications, she worked in the news industry, holding various roles, including news director, at KWQC TV-6.

