Pleasant Valley school board appoints Tracey Rivera to serve in open seat until regular elections

The Pleasant Valley Community School District school board voted unanimously to appoint Tracey Rivera to serve as school board director for Pleasant Valley's District 6. The seat was formerly held by Christina Anderson, who had to vacate her seat as her family is moving out of the district.

Rivera will serve in Anderson’s former seat until the regular school board election scheduled for November 2023.

"I'm just looking forward to getting to know a little bit more about the processes of the school board and help out in any way that I can," she said, adding that her initial reaction to the board's vote was "happy."

Rivera, a Pleasant Valley Class of 1996 graduate, teaches Spanish at North Scott Junior High School. She currently has children attending Pleasant Valley schools.

The current school board collectively interviewed Rivera at the Oct. 24 school board meeting. When asked her reasons behind applying to fill the seat, she cited community involvement and a willingness to learn about school board procedures and processes.

"I think Pleasant Valley has a competitive yet caring nature," Rivera said to the board, given her unique perspective as an employee in another local school district. "I think there have been things happening at all of our school districts, and we can learn a lot from each other, and I really like that."

Rivera has previous experience serving the district as a room parent at her children's schools. Though she didn't necessarily intend to serve in a school board seat, she looks forward to the opportunities to come.

"This wasn't something I was looking for, but I think I could have something to bring to the table, absolutely," Rivera said.