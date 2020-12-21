 Skip to main content
Pleasant Valley school board member resigning Thursday
A member of the Pleasant Valley Community School District board is resigning after her family purchased a home outside of her board district.

Jenel Nels, who represents Pleasant Valley’s District 1, announced her resignation at the Dec. 14 school board meeting and it was accepted by her fellow board members, according to the meeting minutes. It is effective Thursday.

The board has 30 days from Thursday to find a replacement and intends to conduct interviews with applicants from District 1 on Jan. 11 unless the public petitions for a special election to fill the position, the meeting minutes state. If there is no special election, then the board would attempt to appoint a replacement before Jan. 22.

Anyone from District 1 who is interested can request an application or more information from Deborah Dayman, the board secretary. She can be reached at daymandeborah@pleasval.org or at 563-332-5550 x 1018.

The boundaries of District 1 are available here.

