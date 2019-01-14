The Pleasant Valley School Board swore in Nikhil Wagle as board president Monday night, and appointed board member Jodi Hoskins to vice president.
Wagle bumps up from vice president to president after the resignation of board president Chris Cournoyer.
Cournoyer resigned effective Jan. 1 after she was elected in November to represent District 49 in the state Senate. The board had 30 days to appoint a new member to fill her seat.
Hoskins, who represents the fifth district covering the Riverdale Heights area, has been on the school board for three years.
Also at Monday's meeting, board members interviewed four candidates for the vacant seat left by Cournoyer's departure. The newly appointed board member will serve the first district until November's school board election.
Superintendent Jim Spelhaug said he hopes the chosen board member will run in the upcoming election to serve a full term.
The candidates include: Davenport physician Radhika Kolla; Deere & Co. employee and Pleasant Valley graduate Jenel Nels; Deere financial analyst Mindy Swank; and Sarah Lentz-Kapua, who served in the U.S. Army for 22 years.
The board will select a replacement from the four candidates this week, then make the appointment at the Jan. 28 meeting, according to board documents.
In other business, the school board voted to approve a bid for the construction of the new Forest Grove Elementary.
Members approved a bid with Tricon General Construction for $17.8 million. By accepting several alternative contracts for work, such as paving and ceiling finishing, the base bid was reduced to $17.4 million, said Spelhaug.
The district's Five Year Capital Project Plan allocated more than $18 million for the project, according to board documents.
Board members said construction should begin in April, with work expected to be mostly completed by May 2021.