Pleasant Valley Schools address issue of teacher's profane social media post

The teacher's post was later taken down or hidden by privacy settings, but a screenshot was confirmed by an official from the Iowa State Education Association, the teachers union. Both the district and the union declined to name the teacher — who uses an alias on her social media — but said they were aware of the situation.

The governor has said the state will require at least half of a school's instruction to be held in person in the new school year, and would allow exceptions only if counties have coronavirus positivity rates of 15% to 20% over a two week period, and at least 10% of students absent. Waivers for remote-only learning, if granted, would expire after 14 days. Reynolds said at a news conference Tuesday that districts will not be credited for days of home learning not approved by the state and that school administrators who go against the policy may be subject to "licensure discipline." When asked about the concerns of school board members that students could get sick or elderly teachers could die from COVID-19 she at first accused the news media of scare tactics but later apologized for being accusatory.