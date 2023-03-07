A Pleasant Valley student is among those to receive the University of Iowa’s Grant Wood Art Colony (GWAC) Legacy Prize for outstanding visual arts.
“The Grant Wood Legacy Prize enables the University of Iowa to discover young Iowa artists to encourage their talent,” GWAC director Maura Pilcher said in a statement.
The Grant Wood Legacy Prize is part an annual GWAC contest aiming to identify and uplift the work of young artists, in collaboration with the university's Belin-Blank Center, the Iowa and Midwest Region-at-Large Scholastic Art & Writing Awards affiliate.
This year's winners were selected by current GWAC fellows for their demonstration of a "Regional voice and skill." PV sophomore Tanya Rastogi, of Riverdale, was among the three winners for her illustration titled "Homemade Samosas." This also earned a 2023 Gold Key Award in the contest.
Pleasant Valley High School sophomore Tanya Rastogi's illustration titled, "Homemade Samosas," which earned one of three 2023 Grant Wood Legacy Prizes from the University of Iowa's Grant Wood Art Colony.