A Pleasant Valley student is among those to receive the University of Iowa’s Grant Wood Art Colony (GWAC) Legacy Prize for outstanding visual arts.

“The Grant Wood Legacy Prize enables the University of Iowa to discover young Iowa artists to encourage their talent,” GWAC director Maura Pilcher said in a statement.

The Grant Wood Legacy Prize is part an annual GWAC contest aiming to identify and uplift the work of young artists, in collaboration with the university's Belin-Blank Center, the Iowa and Midwest Region-at-Large Scholastic Art & Writing Awards affiliate.

This year's winners were selected by current GWAC fellows for their demonstration of a "Regional voice and skill." PV sophomore Tanya Rastogi, of Riverdale, was among the three winners for her illustration titled "Homemade Samosas." This also earned a 2023 Gold Key Award in the contest.

Judges selected recipients from over 400 visual arts entries in a range of categories, including: jewelry, painting, drawing and illustration, printmaking, design, ceramics and glass and mixed media.

Samantha Bassanmas, a junior at Norwalk High School, and Charlotte Littlemoon, a senior at Iowa City High School, were the other two winners alongside Rastogi.

Prize winners and their educators were recognized during the Midwest region's Scholastic Art & Writing Awards Celebration on March 5.

GWAC established the Grant Wood Legacy Prize in 2016 to honor and continue the legacy of Iowa's most famous artist, Grant Wood, and his passion for education and developing young artists.

