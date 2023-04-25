New leadership is coming to Pleasant Valley High School and two elementary schools next school year, following this week's school board meeting.

In a unanimous vote, Mike Hawley was appointed as the new high school principal, replacing principal Darren Erickson upon his end-of-year resignation.

Hawley currently is the principal at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School, a position he's held since the fall of 2019. He previously was the principal at Glenview Middle School in East Moline since 2016.

Describing himself as a Quad-Cities, "adult native," Hawley looks forward to returning to the area and to Pleasant Valley.

"I coached here way back in the 90's for a little bit, and I just liked how PV does stuff," he said. "With the opportunity to move back into town, which is where we want to be, with our family out here — PV was an opportunity you couldn't let go."

Hawley said he's learned a lot from his time at Jefferson, as it was the first time he served as a high school principal. He also noted the school's comparable size to Pleasant Valley.

"I still think it's all about knowing kids, relationships with students," he said. "I'm excited to start to dig in and find out where the gaps are and then fill that gap so that students can benefit from it. I think PV's done a great job, and they're really hitting a lot of areas, so our job is just to make sure those avenues are available to all students."

Erickson, who began as an associate principal in 2011, transitioned to the role of head principal in the fall of 2019. According to his LinkedIn profile, he also taught English at PV from 2001 to 2007 before making his principal debut at Tampico Elementary School in Tampico, Ill.

Erickson will remain in the district as the Hopewell Elementary School dean of students next year.

The board also unanimously appointed Stephanie Seier to serve as the shared dean for Cody and Forest Grove Elementary Schools next school year.

"I'm excited to step into the buildings at Cody and Forest Grove — to support the district's mission statement, and to help all students succeed in their educational experience," she said after Monday's meeting.

Seier got her start with the district in 2018 and will transition from her current role as a Pre-K-12 teacher leadership coordinator and instructional coach.

