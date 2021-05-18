Pleasant Valley will retain its face covering policy for the remainder of the school year

About 30 people spoke during the public comment period of the meeting and their opinions fell on both sides of whether wearing face coverings should be optional. Arguments of those wishing to maintain face coverings included the risk of spreading the coronavirus and disrupting the students' routine in the final stretch of the year. The arguments of those who who wanted to dispense with the requirement included that parents should have the choice about how to ensure their children's health and that the long-term use of face coverings was affecting their children's mental health.

The meeting was recorded and that recording, which includes the full comments and discussion of the meeting is available on Pleasant Valley's YouTube page.

The IDPH is recommending the districts now handle COVID-19 infections like they would other more well-known illnesses like chicken pox, strep throat and influenza.

“While COVID-19 positive and symptomatic children should be excluded, exposed children should no longer be required to stay home, regardless of mask usage,” the IDPH stated in a letter outlining its recommendation. “Moreover, when there is a positive case, parents should be given information around exposure to COVID-19 in order to make their own informed decisions regarding risk.”