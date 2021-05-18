Pleasant Valley will retain its face covering policy for the remainder of the school year

The Pleasant Valley Community School District board voted Tuesday to keep the district's face covering policy for the remainder of the school year.
Area school districts have required face coverings and other recommended COVID-19 mitigation efforts consistently through the 2020-2021 school year as part of their strategies to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. Other elements have included increased emphasis on hand washing and attempting to increase distance between people in rooms.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has recommended districts allow families to decide whether their children use face coverings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, has recommended maintaining existing mitigation strategies.
The board's vote, at a special meeting to address the issue, was 4-3 with Kathryn Kunkel, Christina Anderson and Jean Dickson voting against. All members were present.
About 30 people spoke during the public comment period of the meeting and their opinions fell on both sides of whether wearing face coverings should be optional. Arguments of those wishing to maintain face coverings included the risk of spreading the coronavirus and disrupting the students' routine in the final stretch of the year. The arguments of those who who wanted to dispense with the requirement included that parents should have the choice about how to ensure their children's health and that the long-term use of face coverings was affecting their children's mental health.
The meeting was recorded and that recording, which includes the full comments and discussion of the meeting is available on Pleasant Valley's YouTube page.
The IDPH is recommending the districts now handle COVID-19 infections like they would other more well-known illnesses like chicken pox, strep throat and influenza.
“While COVID-19 positive and symptomatic children should be excluded, exposed children should no longer be required to stay home, regardless of mask usage,” the IDPH stated in a letter outlining its recommendation. “Moreover, when there is a positive case, parents should be given information around exposure to COVID-19 in order to make their own informed decisions regarding risk.”
The underlying reasons for the CDC’s recommendations are that students will not be fully vaccinated by the end of the school year and that districts will need time to make adjustments to their face covering policies.
“Systems and policy adjustments may be required for schools to change mask requirements for students and staff while continuing to ensure the safety of unvaccinated populations,” the CDC website states.
Vaccination eligibility has been expanded to include children as young as 12.
Pleasant Valley is the second Iowa Quad-Cities district to address the issue since the two agencies released their recommendations.
On Monday, the Bettendorf Community School District’s board approved maintaining the district’s existing face covering policy, though the vote was split.
North Scott Community School District’s board has a regular meeting on May 24 and could address it then, but might also choose to do so later this week.
As of Monday, the Davenport Community School District intended to finish the remainder of the school year, which is almost over, with its face covering requirement unchanged.