Pleasant Valley's Cody Elementary students have chance to earn $5,000 scholarship

The Pleasant Valley Educational Foundation now has a long-term scholarship that will reward a graduating student for good school performance beginning in grade school.

The goal of the Jens and Jamie Baker Family Scholarship is to encourage a Cody Elementary School student to seek further education after they graduate from Pleasant Valley, according to a news release from the foundation. Upon the initial award, the student earns a $1,000 scholarship as long as they continue to attend, then graduate from Pleasant Valley Community School District.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once a recipient reaches high school, they could earn an additional $1,000 each year from the 9th to 12th grades. To earn these latter scholarships, the recipient must earn at least a 3.1 grade-point average each year.

If the student does not earn the minimum GPA one year, it only means they will not receive the award that year. They can still earn the others if their GPA meets or exceeds the requirement.

Recipients will be selected annually by a committee of Cody staff and faculty based on several criteria, including test scores, financial need and work ethic.