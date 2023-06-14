Findings of a “Student Outcomes Audit” — intended to determine Pleasant Valley schools' state of diversity, equity and other areas — came before the school board this week after more than a year since its commission.

The district hired Iman Consulting, LLC and CEO Dr. LaDrina Wilson to conduct the audit on Feb. 11, 2022, to include seven focus groups consisting of parents, staff/faculty, administration and students.

According to the contract, the audit was to focus on “academic outcomes and will contain qualitative data elements and analysis of school culture and climate relative to inclusion.” It was to be based on the focus groups, which ranged from eight to 17 participants.

In a quest to uncover the audit’s status and any preliminary findings this year, student reporters for PV’s “Spartan Shield” news site sought to take matters into their own hands.

An article titled “A Long Way from Excellence” by former copy editor Tommy Glennon chronicled about four months' worth of student-led research and inquiries, searching for answers. Many of their efforts were either deferred or ignored, he reported.

“We haven’t been pressing anymore since the article has been released,” Glennon said in an April interview. “Student-wise and staff-wise, it’s (the article) been well-received. … I’d like to think the student body at large, especially the staff body, at PV is very interested in what’s happening with this.”

“I’ve also heard from other students of color that they think this is an issue that needs to be looked into more,” added Lexi Pelzer, another former Spartan Shield reporter.

The Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus submitted an open-records request to the district and Iman Consulting on April 10, seeking a copy of any preliminary or final results from the Student Outcomes Audit.

In response, PV Superintendent Brian Strusz informed reporters that the request could not be fulfilled, as the district was without a report to provide.

For Glennon and Pelzer, who both have graduated, diversity, equity and inclusion were concerns during their four years at PV.

For example, the district faced controversy in 2020 after two white PV students — one in blackface — posted a TikTok video (later reposted in 2021) reenacting the beating and killing of a Black slave, while music containing racial slurs played in the background.

Both Pelzer and Glennon participated in the focus groups and were asked questions, such as, “How would you describe the culture or climate as it relates to diversity and inclusion at your school/in the district?” and “As it relates to equity, how would you describe PV Community School District’s role in creating or maintaining an equitable educational environment for you and other students?”

The focus groups and qualitative data identified the following themes within PV:

Unclear value of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Consistency.

Transparency.

Representation.

The audit also highlighted areas of distinction at PV:

The district’s student population is growing, yet it remains one of the highest academic-performing institutions in the state.

Robust extra-curricular offerings that support a wide variety of student interests and abilities.

Faculty committed to engaging in new learning to better meet the needs of an increasingly diverse student population.

The Student Outcomes Audit also examined district-provided data on the following:

Graduation rates.

Disability, 504 and at-risk designation.

Talent and gifted placement.

Gender, race/ethnic and free and reduced lunch status.

This account focuses on the qualitative findings of the final Student Outcomes Audit, as they derive from district community feedback. To hear Wilson’s full presentation, visit Monday’s meeting recording on the district’s YouTube channel titled “Pleasant Valley Community School District.”

The board tabled approval of the audit for a later date, so members could have more time to read the full report.

Unclear value of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)

According to the audit report, the district has not made its stance on the value of DEI clear.

Recognizing PV’s changing student demographics, the report refers to diversity as, “not an option, but a reality in a growing district with open enrollment policies that will likely continue to diversify the student population.”

Because of this ambiguity, staff may often lack confidence in integrating, supporting or addressing DEI topics within their classroom, as indicated in the focus groups.

“Silence on issues favors the privileged, the ‘say-do’ ratio is not balanced,” said one staff member, a quote Wilson pulled to support the theme.

Staff, parents and students expressed concern about discipline following incidents of racism, LGBTQ+ phobia, use of slurs or other forms of xenophobia in PV schools, citing, “missed opportunities to help students deeply engage in learning.”

Additionally, students feel select groups — referred to as “guys” and “athletes” — don’t often face disciplinary repercussions, despite being habitual violators of promoting inclusivity.

Meanwhile, other student groups (i.e. female-identifying, LGBTQ+, racial, ethnic or religious minorities) report experiencing lower levels of safety, inclusion and belonging.

To Glennon, who identifies as queer and non-binary, this checks out.

“I would say those groups definitely have reason and cause to not really feel safe at the school. In reference, especially to that standard model of, like, white (and/or) male student-athletes, being able to get away with stuff,” they said.

Wilson recommended the district adopt specific guidelines to help DEI efforts, explore mediation options for discriminatory misconduct and professional development for staff.

Consistency

The audit notes it is typical for districts the size of Pleasant Valley to have varied practices and processes, but chief among stakeholders’ concerns were PV’s responses to, “acts and actors who violate the sense of being a socially safe and inclusive community.”

“In the hallways it’s a major problem,” a staff comment reads. “Kids say terrible things, and no one does anything about it.”

Concerns were expressed over the district's handling of discipline related to prejudice and discrimination, specifically racism.

While PV instructors show biases “most often in the form of microaggression,” others work proactively to foster a safe environment for critical thinking and healthy, civil discourse, even if they don’t share the sociopolitical views of students, according to the report.

Recommendations for improving consistency included bias-mitigation training, better communications, regarding expectations of behavior; modeling specific reactions to bias and setting expectations for and empowering instructors.

Transparency

Members of the staff and parent focus groups referenced “sweeping things under the rug,” while all groups indicated a tendency by Pleasant Valley officials to avoid difficult conversations about DEI.

“We need to be owning the problem, as a district, with modesty and humility to show we're working at it, even if we make mistakes along the way,” one staff comment read.

Students indicated that some teachers may avoid addressing DEI issues in the classroom to avoid tension but said they but do better on an individual basis.

“I have had relationships with teachers where they've opened up to me about how difficult it is to really speak on DEI,” Glennon said. “I can think of very few teachers who truly don’t care about it (DEI).”

Other sentiments in the report allege the district is “covering things up” to maintain a positive public perception and that PV leaders lack clear, firm approaches to addressing the politics associated with DEI topics.

“There are some teachers who are doing this work really well, as it relates to being culturally competent and being inclusive in their curriculum,” Wilson said to the board, citing PV social studies teacher Sara Russell and wellness teacher Jane Wheeler as examples.

Representation

The most frequent remark across all focus groups was the need for more diverse representation among district staff, particularly teachers and administrators.

Specifically referencing race, ethnicity and socioeconomic status, having a lack of shared background makes staff feel ill-equipped on how to best support diverse student groups, the report states.

It also could mean a lack of understanding as to why some behaviors or comments directed toward minoritized groups are harmful.

“Staff need more training and exposure to culture,” one staff member wrote.

Another consensus was that adjustments need to be made.

“... So that students from all walks of life could better feel like they’re connecting with the teachers and staff in the building,” Wilson said to the board.

Report reflections

To Strusz, the audit report is an opportunity for the district to reflect and respond.

“From a comprehensive improvement standpoint, what can we be doing?” he said. “It also provides a look at our academic, extracurricular or any programming that we have to, again, make sure we're providing an inclusive opportunity for all students.”

Consistency is another area the district will re-assess through the report, Strusz said, along with transparency.

When asked about the timeliness of the final report, Strusz said the quantitative side of the report took, “a lot longer than expected.”

“So it wasn't for any reason, you know, it just took time,” he said. “It was not to delay any process or anything like that. It was just (Wilson) taking her time to get it completed.”

In an email, Wilson said that internal staffing at Iman Consulting was another factor interrupting the audit report’s progress.

“Frankly, I think the timing was really convenient for the school,” Glennon said. “It almost felt like they were trying to make sure we (they and Pelzer) didn’t see it as students. The whole fact that it took over a year between when she collected all this data and when the final results were published, I think, speaks to the accuracy of the school district at getting their money's worth.”

The district spent a total of $12,500 on the audit, splitting the payment in half to start, with the second installment at the end.

“The report provided some great information insight as to things we can do to provide a better learning opportunity, a better learning environment for all students,” Strusz said. “We've been waiting for the report to come, and we're now going through it and determining our next steps.”

In assessing Wilson’s recommendations from the audit, Strusz notes the likelihood of establishing a district DEI committee or similar advisory board.

“That would allow us to look at this report and define things that we can address, whether it is a first-year or five-year plan out,” he said. “Those are things the committee would have to go through and see how it can support our current practices and future practices.”

Strusz referenced harmful comments in school hallways and making programming more inclusive as steps the district can, “start attacking” right away.

To Wilson, the district's “Commitment to Excellence" motto extends beyond academics.

"It’s also about the student experience,” she said to the board. “So there are some opportunities in terms of creating a sense of belonging and creating a sense of inclusion that could be a focal point to really live out that ‘Commitment to Excellence’ in all that you do.”

The Bettendorf Bulldogs host Pleasant Valley Spartans for the Mississippi Athletic Conference