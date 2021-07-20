 Skip to main content
Police: Woman killed by vehicle Monday in Davenport
A woman was killed Monday in Davenport when she was struck by a towed vehicle at a River Drive address.

Davenport police officers were called about 7:27 p.m. for a report of a person struck by a vehicle in the rear of 1026 W. River Drive, according to the Davenport Police Department. The preliminary inquiry by investigators indicates the woman was hit by a car being towed by a truck in a gravel lot. 

The woman, whose identity was not released by the department Tuesday afternoon, was sent to Genesis Health System's eastern campus in Davenport, where she died.

The investigation was ongoing Tuesday.

