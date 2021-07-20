Police: Woman killed by vehicle Monday in Davenport

A woman was killed Monday in Davenport when she was struck by a towed vehicle at a River Drive address.

Davenport police officers were called about 7:27 p.m. for a report of a person struck by a vehicle in the rear of 1026 W. River Drive, according to the Davenport Police Department. The preliminary inquiry by investigators indicates the woman was hit by a car being towed by a truck in a gravel lot.