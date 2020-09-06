Popular Astronomy Club: The scales of the universe

Imagine a galaxy that was 10 million light-years away, another one that is 100 million light-years away, and another one that is a billion light-years away. When we look at those galaxies, we see them as they looked 10 million, 100 million, and a billion years ago. Astronomers can get a sense of how galaxies looked and how they were arranged at specific times in the past just by looking an equivalent amount of light-time-distance away. We can literally see how the universe evolved by simply taking pictures of galaxies and arranging them by distance. We can get a sense of the development of galactic and universal structure over time.

This effect also produces some issues when we start trying to explore our solar system and beyond. On average, the planet Mars is about 20 light-minutes away. This means that if we send a signal to Mars, the light signal takes about 20 minutes to get there. If Earth said, “hello” to Mars, we wouldn’t get a reply for 40 minutes. You may have seen this effect play out in the movie "The Martian." It is why scientists don’t drive the Mars rovers. Imagine trying to drive your own car with a 40-minute delay. Instead, scientists send general instructions to the rovers and let the onboard artificial intelligence computer programs drive.