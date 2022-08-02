Preview of the inaugural Quad City School Safety Symposium hosted by North Scott Community School District

The inaugural Quad City School Safety Symposium will take place next Wednesday, hosted by North Scott Community School District and local partners with training provided by Iowa State Patrol and Scott County Emergency Management.

The symposium will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at North Scott High School and is open to local school administrative staff, faculty, safety committees and other community safety partners.

Aaron Schwartz, assistant principal and safety coordinator at North Scott High School, led the charge to organize the event. He said the idea came at the end of last school year after several local school administrators reached out to North Scott about school safety.

“We sat down and discussed things we do here and why we do them, ways that could potentially help these other people,” he said. “It got me to thinking, ‘Why don’t we do this more often?’”

Jack Schwertman, school resource officer for the Eldridge Police Department, seconds this. He also helped organize and will help run training at the symposium.

“If we have an event at North Scott, it’s going to affect everybody in all of those other schools," he said. "So our plan behind this was to get everybody on the same page so we can have all buildings as safe as we humanly can.”

Schwartz hopes the symposium drills in consistency for its participants because that allows schools to make better plans.

“Knowing exactly what you’re going to get from each department that will respond to an emergency situation allows us to plan better and be prepared,” he said. “Building off of that is the opportunity to meet with other safety-minded people to network and share ideas.”

Schwartz said he serves North Scott, but he’s in his job for all kids.

“Looking at it from a lens that they’re all our kids…why not get together and share those ideas so we can do what’s best for every single kid? No kid should go to school and be scared.”

The symposium aims to train and educate area school districts in ALERRT school safety responses and the policies and procedures of emergency responders. ALERRT, Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response, is the standard for all Iowa law enforcement.

“I think the whole thing will be a learning piece for everybody. We’re going to have people that are new to administration or staff -- the whole idea is to give everybody the most training and knowledge that we can,” Schwertman said.

Participants will have the opportunity to earn ALERRT: Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CARSE) training certificate.

The symposium will also feature demos and safety product presentations.

“The MILO simulator will give everyone an opportunity to strap on and see what it’s like from a police point of view during one of these [emergency] events,” Schwertman said.

One product, the HALO Smart Sensor, can detect gunshots, vaping, THC use, hazardous gases, aggression, calls for help and monitor air quality and trespassing. Audio Enhancement will preview their intercom and audio solution products, camera systems and newer emergency alert buttons.

Participants will also get the chance to learn more about school safety funding at the symposium.

“We have questions we want to get answered as far as the school safety bill that was passed. Hopefully, we're able to get those answered so we can have a better understanding of how that money will be allocated to the schools, and give people peace of mind on how it will benefit each school,” Schwertman said.

Though the symposium centers around school safety procedures specifically, Schwartz feels that safety practices aren’t limited to the school gate.

“It’s not just a school thing,” he said. “We are well beyond the point of identifying that we need to do more to keep our kids safe — I think recent events have dictated that this has to be a top priority, unfortunately. I would like to see as many schools involved as possible, and hopefully, that carries over to the community.”

The day will conclude with a roundtable discussion on best safety practices.

Representatives from Bettendorf, Calamus-Wheatland, Bennett, Davenport, Trinity Lutheran, Durant, Lourdes Catholic, Maquoketa, Midland, Morningstar Academy, Muscatine, Pleasant Valley, Rivermont Collegiate, Rock Island, Wilton and West Liberty schools, as well as several community colleges, have already registered for the event.

Registration is free, but space is limited. The district welcomes any interested school administrative teams, safety committees and community safety partners to attend.