Project NOW, Inc., a Rock Island-based community action agency, will host a hiring event to staff its newest Head Start center in Moline's Esperanza Center.

The event will run from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Esperanza Center, at 335 5th Ave., Moline.

Open positions include teachers, assistant teachers, classroom aides, family service worker, site supervisor, instructional coach, cook and bus drivers.

Project NOW seeks to address and eliminate poverty impacting Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties through a broad range of services. To learn more about the agency, visit Project NOW's website at www.projectnow.org/index.php.

Project NOW's upcoming Head Start site at the Esperanza Center is undergoing licensing, but Head Start Director Andrea Flannery anticipates it will be open on August 28 — the first day of the 2023-2024 school year.

The Head Start program provides both center-based and home-based school readiness services for preschool-aged children from low-income families in Rock Island, Mercer and Henry Counties. Income-eligible families with children ages three to five years old can enroll in Head Start at no cost, including children with disabilities or other special needs.

For more information on Head Start, or to apply, visit www.projectnow.org/head-start.php. For additional questions, contact Flannery at (563)-320-3452.

