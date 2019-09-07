The candidates so far

To run for school board, potential candidates must gather signatures from their communities and return them to the board secretary. Here's a rundown of who has filed paperwork already, as well as what incumbents have said.

Current board members who are running again must still file paperwork; if they're not listed, they haven't filed yet, even if they've announced they're running again. Filing status is current as of Friday afternoon.

Bettendorf

Gary Goins

Incumbents

Paul Castro -- Undecided.

Michael Pyevich -- "Probably not."

Gordon Staley -- Not running.

Stacey Struck -- Stepped down early.

Davenport

Mark Holloway

Karen Kline-Jerome

Kent Paustian

Incumbents

President Ralph Johanson -- Undecided.

Vice President Linda Hayes -- Undecided.

Julie DeSalvo -- Not running.

Dan Gosa -- Running, has not filed.

Pleasant Valley

Jenel Nels

Incumbents