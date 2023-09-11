The Rock Island-Milan school board will make waves on the high school's pool renovation Tuesday, holding a public forum to discuss the district's next superintendent on Wednesday.

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the district's new Administrative Center (2000 7th Ave. in Rock Island), Tuesday's meeting will open with 2023 Charles O. Austin, Jr. Scholars — Rock Island High School students with a 3.5 GPA or higher after six semesters — and a public hearing on the district's 2023-24 budget.

After voting on the budget, Rock Island-Milan CFO Jennifer Barton will present two options for Rock Island's swimming pool, including projected financial data.

The school has been without an operable pool since fall 2021 due to necessary mechanical and roof deck repairs, according to previous reporting. Both swim programs have been practicing at Augustana College, with a fully away meet schedule, each season since.

While Tuesday's meeting agenda does not clarify which options Barton will present, Legat Architects proposed the following last December:

Option No. 1: At $5.8 million, this would refurbish the entire pool area, including the locker room, basement and pool mechanicals. This would also include a diving well for two, 1-meter diving boards in between starting blocks. To increase the pool's depth by 3 feet, this option requires removing the existing floor.

Option No. 2: Similar to the first option, this proposes building small diving well separate from the existing pool — bumping the price to roughly $7.2 million. Two 1-meter diving boards and a 3-meter diving board could fit in this well, which could also serve as a warm-up space during events.

Option No. 3: Estimated to land at $8.5 million, this proposes a full-length diving well with two, 1-meter diving boards at the pool’s east end, allowing for even more warm-up lane flexibility.

Option No. 4: This proposes building an off-site, eight- or 10-lane extended pool and a diving well with movable bulkheads, allowing for diving at one end and swimming at the other. Other amenities include locker rooms, lobby space and second-floor spectator seating. Depending on the desired number of lanes, costs could range from $12.5 to $14 million.

Also at the new administration center, a public forum will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday regarding its superintendent search.

Here, the board and partnering firm School Exec Connect will gather community input on district strengths, challenges and characteristics the next superintendent should possess.

Additionally, the district seeks public input via a brief online survey available until Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. This can be found on https://www.rimsd41.org/ by clicking the "Superintendent Search" tab on the home page.

School Exec will use findings from the survey, open forums and several focus groups to develop a "New Superintendent Profile," slated to come before the board on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.