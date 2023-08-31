Math can be boring or unpleasant for some people — but that's not the case for Noah Seys.

The third-year student at Western Illinois University-Quad-Cities views mathematics as an art form, particularly as the subject advances.

"Especially when you get to calculus, calculus II and integration," Seys said. "At that point, it becomes more of an art, rigorously proving why something is true … To me, I see a bunch of puzzles when I see a math problem, and I like puzzles."

This mindset led him to the 83rd William Lowell Putnam Mathematical Competition last December — where his solution to Problem B1 will later be published in the October 2023 issue of "American Mathematical Monthly."

Each year, the Putnam Problems Committee and Competition Leadership group chooses one solution for each question on the exam to publish.

"It definitely helped me feel more confident in what I can do," Seys said.

Out of 3,415 total responses to Problem B1, 300 students earned full credit for their solutions.

Seys was making a chocolate sundae stop at the Colona Dairy Queen when he learned via email Putnam selected his solution.

"When I read that, my jaw dropped," he said. "I was completely shocked, because at the time, I didn't know they selected solutions to be published … It was a wonderful ride home."

Now a soon-to-be published mathematician, Seys' love for the subject sprung from playing with a calculator at six years old — pressing buttons and being curious.

"I'd do this times that and get a number out, but I didn't know how you'd get that number," he said. "Overtime, I figured out multiplication is repeated addition … I think that was like the first major point where I found my joy for math, because it's something you can figure out, it's logical."

Seys would continue pressing calculator buttons (and figuring it out), but he didn't have many opportunities to compete or advance in math at the middle or high school levels.

While he earned a math scholarship from WIU-QC — where he studies electrical engineering and pure mathematics — Seys craved more, leading him to the Putnam exam.

"I coordinated with one of the math professors on campus so Western could administer the exam," he said, adding that he's glad to have taken that leap. "I think that's a good message to send people in general — that if you don't see an opportunity, you can make the opportunity yourself."

The Putnam exam consists of 12 questions between session A and B, but Seys said these aren't the kind of math problems you find in a textbook or classroom.

"These are very different problems, with out-of-the box solutions," he said. "[WIU-QC] gave me the tools to solve that kind of problem … It was my job to try to use those tools creatively."

At WIU-QC, Seys took to the teaching approach of Dr. Susan Brooks, who he coordinated the Putnam exam with.

"Whenever you're in a classroom with her, it doesn't feel like all these students and then one professor, it always felt like a friendly get-together," he said. "When you have an environment like that, it's much easier to learn to understand new concepts."

While he didn't specifically study for the Putnam exam, Seys said solving "outside-the-box" math problems in his leisure — along with past Putnam exam questions — likely helped him prepare.

"I didn't go in with super high expectations, because I tried some of the (past exam) problems and had very little success generally," he said. "And even if I did succeed, it takes me a little too long to solve the problem."

Despite this, Seys dissected each equation or proof one-by-one.

"Mathematical research is like a basketball game, and the Putnam exam is like trying to sink as many trick shots as you can," he said. "That's a different challenge."

For this reason, Seys advises students preparing for the Putnam exam to buy math books that focus on critical thinking and unique problem-solving. He recommends "The Art and Craft of Problem Solving" by Paul Zeitz, his current read.

Given the nature of the exam, Seys also offers the following:

"Just because you didn't do well on the Putnam, it doesn't mean you're going to be a bad mathematician," he said.

Photos: Fifth annual Get Lit Writing and Art Contest at WIU