Northwestern University administration put out a two-page statement that it had suspended its head football coach, Pat Fitzgerald, without pay for two weeks following an investigation into hazing allegations.

The statement was light on details and came on a Friday during the summer offseason.

The story might have ended there.

But journalists with the Daily Northwestern, the student-run paper in Evanston, thought there was more to it.

Among those journalists at Northwestern is Alyce Brown, a 2021 graduate of Pleasant Valley High School and intern for the Quad-City Times in the summer of 2021.

She and a scaled-back crew of summer staffers started digging. Within days of running their story, Northwestern was in the national spotlight, and the university had fired its long-time head coach.

The initial Northwestern statement was vague on details but reported that claims of hazing in the football program were "largely supported by evidence." The report did not find evidence coaching staff knew about the hazing, but there were "significant opportunities to discover and report" it.

"It seemed strange how little they were saying, because the summary report did say that they found sufficient evidence that hazing had occurred and that the whistleblower's claims were substantiated," Brown said. "And yet, they didn't release any of the information and the head coach was put on a two-week suspension in the middle of the summer — in the offseason."

The journalists got to work. They secured an interview with the player whose allegations prompted the initial investigation. He told the Daily Northwestern of coerced sexual acts by masked players in the locker room and that Fitzgerald may have known about it. Photos, videos, and a second player corroborated his account.

The summer staff of the Daily Northwestern worked through the night and published a 1,600-word report the following morning, less than 24 hours after the university's initial statement.

The story quickly gained attention from national sports reporters, who shared and referenced the Daily Northwestern's report in their stories.

The attention surprised Brown.

"We hoped going in that it would be a big story among the Northwestern community, because we wanted people to hear the stories of these players that have been brave enough to come forward and speak with us," Brown said. "Personally, I didn't anticipate it to become as much of a national story as it did."

Later Saturday night, hours after the Daily Northwestern published the story, the university president, Michael Schill sent a campus-wide email, saying he, "may have erred in weighing the appropriate sanction for Coach Fitzgerald."

More players reached out to the Daily Northwestern staff, and they published a second report of player accounts of a culture of racism in the Northwestern football program — allegations which were not included in the summary report of the university's investigation.

Then, Schill announced the university had parted ways with Fitzgerald, its head football coach of 17 years, citing a responsibility, "to live by our values."

And the fallout continued. Future players who'd been recruited to the Northwestern football program announced they'd rescinded their commitments. The university also fired its head baseball coach that week amid separate allegations he created an "abusive" environment, which prompted player transfers and coach resignations.

And the Daily Northwestern, Brown said, will keep reporting.

"It was big in the national news cycle for a day, as national news cycles go, but for us as Northwestern students, Northwestern is still our home. These student athletes are our peers," she said. "Just because we broke those few stories doesn't mean for members of the Northwestern community that this is complete."

Brown will be a junior this fall at the university that is known for its Medill School of Journalism.

While at Pleasant Valley, she led the student paper, the Spartan Shield, and won recognition for her work as the 2021 Iowa High School Press Association’s Iowa Journalist of the Year.

