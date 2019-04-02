MOLINE — Local high school students attending a "GET LIT" poetry-reading event at Western Illinois University Riverfront Campus Moline on Tuesday took turns "getting their feet wet" to see if they'd like it in college.
More than 30 high school students, including a handful of guys in the predominantly female group, shared poems on topics ranging from chickens to a tribute to "Mac and Cheese." Two added tributes to their moms.
Students also competed in separate high school, community college, and WIU-QC categories.
It allowed "visiting wordsmiths from across Quad-Cities area high schools and community colleges" to meet each other, tour campus and visit a Gothic fiction class before the main open-mic friendly competition, according to Dr. Everette Hamner, an associate professor of English.
Hamner also serves as faculty adviser of "ideas," an interdisciplinary English and arts society that hosted Tuesday's event as part of a WIU-QC Creative Community program.
High school winner Christiantha Call, 16, of Davenport West High School, got top honors for her poem "The Whole of Us," and its $50 prize.
Tied college winners were Ashley Hanson, 20, a WIU senior from Milan who serves as club president; and Hannah Showalter, representing Black Hawk College.
Other high school winners recognized were:
Second place: Juliet Bond, "Somebody Save Us," Davenport; third place: Karol Sheese, "Broken Record," Moline; honorable mentions, Elora Tapia and Janey Locander, both of Moline, and Gwendalyn Waggoner, Rock Island.
College winners included third-place, Emilie Hahn, WIU-QC; and honorable mentions Denise Meeker and Taylor Waugh, both of WIU.
Last year's event only had two high schools involved, Hamner said.
"We have expanded that to 10 schools, now," he said. "We also had at least five teachers and an administrator and parents attend. Students also got the chance to mingle more this year."
He also joked that the university's swim team doesn't have far to go to find a pool any longer and has ducks to add atmosphere as River Drive is closed because of the flooding.
"The river now is an adventure," Call said.
Her dad, Brett Call, had gotten a new job with the Army Corps of Engineers that had brought her to the area from Pella, Iowa, to find a "place where life is booming," she said. And she may wind up attending Western Illinois University after all has been said and done.
"That's the idea," Hamner said, "to give them a taste and see if they'd like it."