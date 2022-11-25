QC School Board Preview: Agenda items to look out for

As school districts get started after Thanksgiving break, here's a brief overview of upcoming school board meeting agenda items to watch for:
Davenport Community School District
Meeting time: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
The regular meeting will host a presentation of its long-range facility planning as the board nears its right-sizing pathway vote in December. The board will also discuss continuing a partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley for one-on-one mentoring.
Moving into the annual and organizational meetings, the board appointed the district's legal counsel to represent the district until next year's annual meeting. The board will then take a procedural vote to elect its president and vice presidents. Pending the vote, elected nominees will be sworn in through a procedural oath of office.
The meeting will begin with a presentation on the 'Audio Enhancement' system implementation project at Alan Shephard Elementary School.
The board's annual organizational meeting will kick off with its president and vice president appointments and oaths of office. They'll also appoint the district's legal counsel and declare future meeting dates.
The board will vote to approve a request from the district's music, athletic and drama booster clubs to utilize concession stands this school year. The district's 2021-2022 equity report and 2021-2022 high school course enrollment data will be presented and approved by a voice vote.
Davenport schools made a change in its venue for the Class of 2023 graduation ceremonies—the decision also prompting date changes for the district's respective high schools. Class of 2023 ceremonies will now take place at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark, the exception being Mid City High School, whose ceremony will be held at the Central Performing Arts Center.
The Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust awarded Western Illinois University a $136,919 grant to equip and expand science laboratories at its Quad-Cities campus to help meet the region's need for STEM-focused college graduates and provide more hands-on experience to prepare students for careers in the industry.
Western Illinois University (WIU) named Liz Nolte as its new director of development. She will be based at the WIU-Quad Cities campus, but will serve the entire university and report to the vice president of advancement and alumni relations. Nolte earned her bachelor's degree and was a member of the track and field at WIU, and previously served as the operations and communications director for Renew Moline in Moline, Ill. and the director of alumni engagement and annual giving at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa.
Four Davenport West High School students will travel to Nairobi, Kenya in January to implement a student-designed water filtration system—part of an ongoing outreach partnership project with the Fishers of Men Ministries Inc.
Davenport school leaders learned from a community survey how parents and non-parents feel about the district and alternatives for right-sizing a school system that is struggling with fast-declining enrollment.