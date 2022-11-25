 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
QC School Board Preview: Agenda items to look out for

As school districts get started after Thanksgiving break, here's a brief overview of upcoming school board meeting agenda items to watch for: 

Davenport Community School District 

Meeting time: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. 

The regular meeting will host a presentation of its long-range facility planning as the board nears its right-sizing pathway vote in December. The board will also discuss continuing a partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley for one-on-one mentoring. 

Communitywide survey reveals possible future structure of Davenport schools

Moving into the annual and organizational meetings, the board appointed the district's legal counsel to represent the district until next year's annual meeting. The board will then take a procedural vote to elect its president and vice presidents. Pending the vote, elected nominees will be sworn in through a procedural oath of office.

People are also reading…

Pleasant Valley Community School District 

Meeting time: 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. 

The board will open the meeting by electing its president and vice presidents, followed by administrating a procedural oath of office. 

Later, the board will vote on the district's 2023-2024 calendar and the partial roof replacement project for Pleasant Valley Junior High School. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

North Scott Community School District 

Meeting time: 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.

The meeting will begin with a presentation on the 'Audio Enhancement' system implementation project at Alan Shephard Elementary School. 

The board's annual organizational meeting will kick off with its president and vice president appointments and oaths of office. They'll also appoint the district's legal counsel and declare future meeting dates. 

The board will vote to approve a request from the district's music, athletic and drama booster clubs to utilize concession stands this school year. The district's 2021-2022 equity report and 2021-2022 high school course enrollment data will be presented and approved by a voice vote. 

All three meeting agendas can be accessed through the respective districts' websites. 

