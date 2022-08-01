QC School Board Report Card: A roundup of highlights from recent local school board meetings

Key highlights and agenda items from local school board meetings this week:

Davenport Community School District

July 25– Superintendent TJ Schneckloth and Directors Bruce Potts and Karen Gordon were not present at the meeting. Jami Weinzierl, the district's human resources director, filled in for Schneckloth.

The meeting opened with a presentation from Community Health Care Inc. Last year, they piloted a partnership with Smart Junior High School to provide school-based healthcare access to students for free. Thanks to a grant, they will expand their services to Wood, Williams and Sudlow Junior High Schools for the 2022-2023 school year.

Highlights:

The board approved the appointment of two district Title IX coordinators to serve the district, Level I and Level II Investigators and a local education agency liaison for homeless children and youth.

The board also voted to approve several board policy updates

After approving all action items, the board moved to discuss several tentative items–the most significant being the 2023 Iowa Association of School Board 2023 Legislative Priorities. The district’s legislative committee considered the 33 priorities offered by IASB and narrowed it down to 8 for the board's consideration:

Mental Health

Teacher Recruitment & Licensure

School Funding Policy, Supplemental State Aid

Preschool, Early Literacy

Market Competitive Wages

Local Accountability and Decision-Making

The board will finalize its top four priorities at the next regular meeting ahead of the IASB August 12 deadline. The board also tentatively discussed legislative priorities for the Rural School Advocates of Iowa and the Urban Education Network.

Three nursing contracts were under discussion, one with Recover Health of Iowa Inc. and two through UnityPoint for at-home nursing services, which was identified as a need for students by their Individual Education Programs (IEP). They also discussed extending a contract with Project SEARCH to the 2022-2023 school year, providing job development and coaching services to students.

Next meeting: Monday, Aug. 8

Moline-Coal Valley School District No. 40

July 25– The meeting opened with a public hearing of the district’s proposed 2022-2023 budget, which yielded no public comments. Board members Cheston “Chet” DeSmet and Justin Anderson were not present. Andy Waeyaert participated virtually.

The board approved the resolution to adopt the budget and all items on the consent agenda were approved before moving on to items requiring action.

Highlights:

The board voted to rescind the sale of property of Stanley B. Engstrom Park to the Village of Coal Valley as a Quit Claim Deed for $1.00. The board voted to sell the property - which was thought to be the District’s - to Coal Valley during their meeting on April 11. After records from 1910 showed the property was actually deeded to Coal Valley, it was recommended that the board rescind the sale.

The district’s discipline committee revised the district’s student code of conduct. Three sections of the previous code saw significant changes: Student Rights and Responsibilities, Student Appearance and Behavior Offense Categories. This item was tabled to give the board more time to review the updates.

The board approved the purchase of the property located on 1411 11th Street in Moline with the intent to demolish the property and turn it into a grass lot. The lot may be used to expand Lincoln-Irving Elementary into a four-section learning environment, but the board will identify a project for the property likely next spring.

Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage’s report included updates on the district’s 2022-2023 Strategic People Achievement Community Environment (PACE) Goals, and school safety. The district’s school safety summit is a partnership between district safety committees and the Moline Police Department to meet quarterly throughout the year in order to regularly assess, develop and implement school safety measures.

District Chief Financial Officer Dave McDermott updated the board on the district’s HVAC construction, informing the board that the project’s new chillers won’t be delivered until after school starts–still, most interior and exterior construction will be complete by the 2022-2023 school year.

After returning from closed session, the board closed by approving a four-year contract with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. They also approved a non-union educational support personnel employee consultation, which improves compensation and includes group insurance benefits to all district non-union educational support employees for the 2022-2023 school year.

Next meeting: Monday, Aug. 22

Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41

July 26– Board members Gary Rowe and Tiffany Stoner-Harris were not present at the meeting. The board took action over new items after a brief round of board reports and a blanket motion over routine actions.

Highlights:

The board approved an addendum to increase renovation costs at Rock Island High School by $318,386–boosting the total projected cost to $10,162,763. The project is slated for completion by December.

The board approved a three-year lease agreement with Xerox Financial Services for a new copier fleet and a contract with HiTouch Business Services to purchase, deliver and install classroom furniture throughout the district.

The board was supposed to vote to adopt the Rock Island County Multi-Jurisdictional Local Hazard Mitigation plan but decided to table it for the next meeting to give board members more time to review the plan.

The district approved several new personnel appointments for the 2022-2023 school year, including:

Julie Hundall, head softball coach for RIHS

Yolanda Grandberry Pugh and Krista Dwinal, student assistant managers at Rock Island Middle School

Reshanda Johnson, assistant principal at Edison Junior High School

Megan Smith, dean of students at Edison

The board also voted to increase hourly minimum wage increases to several non-affiliated, non-exempt employees working throughout the district.

Next meeting: Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 6:00 p.m.