QC School Board Report Card: A roundup of highlights from recent local school board meetings

Key agenda items approved from recent local school board meetings:

Rock Island-Milan School District #41

JULY 18 - The district held a brief special board meeting Monday at 4:30 p.m. Board members Gary Rowe and Megan Wilson were not present.

Highlights:

The board approved a rental agreement with Arc Industries to use for warehouse space for the district.

The board voted to amend an annual math curriculum purchase with Eureka Math^2 and Didax Math Manipulatives. The amendment was a result of a district budgeting change from CARES II Act funding to American Rescue Plan funds for these purchases.

Next meeting: Tuesday, July 26 at 6:00 p.m.

Pleasant Valley Community School District

JULY 18 - Board members Christina Anderson and Jodi Hoskins were not in attendance. The meeting began with discussions of the district's 2023 legislative priorities. Superintendent Brian Strusz announced that Rep. Chris Cournoyer and Rep. Norlin Momsen will attend the next board meeting to give input as the board finalizes their priorities. Here are the board's drafted ideas as they near the deadline:

Pre-k-12 school funding

Expanding and funding early childhood educational opportunities

Mental health funding

Measures to address educational staff shortages and quality instruction

“PVCSD supports maximum flexibility to hire staff and to provide high-quality instruction, including strategies to attract and retain staff, loan forgiveness, a special education generalist, hiring retirees without IPERS impact, and an elimination of barriers to licensure," Stusz read from a draft of priorities during the discussion.

After the legislative priorities discussion, the board moved to new business.

Highlights:

The board unanimously approved to move forward on the design development process for construction on the junior high school and Forest Grove Elementary.

Members of FRK Architects and Engineers, the projects' contractor, walked through the process with the board virtually. The junior high project scope includes 16 classroom additions, a cafeteria expansion and several renovations, re-purposing and updates to existing offices and classrooms. The Forest Grove project scope includes classroom additions to expand the school into a four-section building, one addition will include new, multiuse restrooms. This project will involve other site improvements to accommodate the expansion.

The two projects are slated to be complete by the 2024-2025 school year, and Strusz said the district will look into additions to the high school and Cody Elementary upon completion. The board discussed how the district's growth and recent changes to open enrollment may impact planning logistics; they discussed the potential for a bond referendum to pull from general obligation funds to mitigate budgetary or timeline issues that may arise.

Mike Zimmer, director of secondary education for the district, updated the board on the Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship (TPRA) grant program. PV is part of the Davenport Community School District's grant consortium, and was designated 12 grant slots from the Mississippi Bend AEA. Zimmer said the district tentatively plans to fill 10 of those spots and is working with several post-secondary partners to give participants more options for learning modalities.

Next meeting: Monday, Aug. 8 at 6:00 p.m.

United Township High School District #30

JULY 18 - Board member Susan Koska was not in attendance. Superintendent Jay C. Morrow gave a legislative update during his report towards the beginning of the meeting, focusing on recent gun legislation that will set funding aside for school safety.

The board then passed a blanket motion over new action items ahead of their closed session.

Highlights:

The board approved the 2023 graduation date for Saturday, June 3 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

The board approved the district's risk management plan, discussing general security and safety matters.

They also approved the renewal of technology and insurance contracts for the upcoming year.

Next meeting: Monday, Aug. 8 at 6:00 p.m.

North Scott Community School District

All board members were in attendance except for Molly Bergfeld. After board the board recognized the North Scott thespians and tech challengers, they moved on to new business.

Highlights:

The board voted to hold a bond referendum on Sept. 13, 2022, for the issuance of $25 million in funds to construct, repair, equip and furnish buildings throughout the district following a petition and resolution presented to the board by Superintendent Joe Stutting.

The referendum money will tie-in to a large-scale series of projects slated for the district, totaling $45 million. These projects will be split into two main phases:

Phase 1 will entail an addition to Alan Shepard Elementary School, building an Regional Innovation Center in partnership with Scott Community College and renovations to the softball field and sports complex

Phase 2 will entail renovations to Neil Armstrong Elementary, building a welding/meal lab at the high school, renovating the junior high's music wing and renovating Lancer Stadium

"When we're thinking about those two cycles we're looking at that as a total package," Stutting said. "We're looking at voters for all of it; even though it's just for the $25 million, and those projects are listed, it's a vote of confidence for us moving forward." Stutting announced that the board will hold meetings on Aug. 31 and Sept. 7 to present the proposed projects to the community and gather public input.

The board discussed potential 2023 legislative priorities, emphasizing measures to address the teacher shortage and State Supplemental Aid as possibilities.

The board also approved two food service bids — one for the purchase of three new combination ovens for the junior high school, and the other for eight new cold-food transfer bins for use throughout the district.

Next meeting: Monday, Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m.