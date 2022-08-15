QC School Board Report Card: A roundup of highlights from recent local school board meetings

Key highlights and agenda items from local school board meetings this week:

Davenport Community School District

August 8- All board members were present. Board president Dan Gosa joined virtually.

The meeting opened with a presentation on the district’s partnership with Wildwood Hills Ranch, a week-long summer camp in St. Charles, Iowa, designed to serve at-risk students across the state. Over 80 district students attended the camp over the last two years; those who attend once are guaranteed a slot each summer through their 18th birthday.

After a brief open forum - where two parents expressed concern over student privacy with the use of HALO Smart Sensor monitoring systems - the board unanimously approved all bills and consent agenda items before voting on items requiring action.

Highlights:

The board voted to submit the following 2023 legislative priorities to the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB):

Early Literacy

Teacher Recruitment and Licensure

School Funding Policy

Preschool

They also voted to submit their yearly legislative priorities to Rural School Advocates of Iowa (RSAI) and the Urban Education Network (UEN). The two organizations send ranked-choice surveys out to school districts annually to gauge what issues they will advocate for in the upcoming session.

The district approved a proposal to install 22 HALO Smart Sensors in four bathrooms each at Central, North and West High Schools to help decrease vaping, vandalism and fights throughout the schools. The sensors can detect vape smoke, safety threats and keywords that indicate violence.

The board unanimously approved the following contracts for the 2022-2023 school year:

Three nursing contacts, as identified as a need by district students’ Individualized Education Programs (IEPs). One was with Recover Health of Iowa Inc. and the others with UnityPoint for at-home nursing.

A contract with Michelle’s Vocational Placement LLC to provide job coaching and development for the district’s Project SEARCH program

A contract to replace and upgrade the heating, ventilation and air conditioning controls at Central, North and West High Schools.

Other action items included the approval of a new district mission statement and updates to district policies. The board discussed several items slated for later meetings, namely additions and renovations at West and the purchase of the online learning platform “Edgenuity” to continue giving district familiars the option to request online learning.

Next meeting: Monday, August 22 at 5:30 p.m.

United Township High School School District No. 30

August 8 - All members of the board were present. The meeting began with a public hearing on the final 2023 budgets for the United Township Area Career Center and Quad-City Career and Technical Education Consortium. The district is the fiscal and administrative agent of the two entities.

After the board unanimously approved all consent calendar items and bills, they took action on old business items and conducted a blanket motion over new business items.

Highlights:

The board approved the budgets presented in the public hearing. The district’s tentative 2023 budget was also approved.

Superintendent Dr. Jay Morrow highlighted board goals for the 2022-2023 school year in his report. The board set two primary goals:

Continued planning and preparation to address COVID-19 learning loss/student re-engagement, measured by planning and possible implementation of a 9th/10th-grade intensive intervention facility.

Use academic and social-emotional data to develop and target support for all students, increasing academic and social student opportunities outside of the classroom and continued refinement of a multi-tiered system of support (MTSS) process. Superintendent Morrow said this goal would include the hopeful implementation of a district-wide WiFi network project.

The board approved several facility upgrade projects, one with Shive-Hattery Inc. for parking lot renovations, roof replacements and electrical branch circuit panel upgrades. The other is with Streamline Architects to renovate a chemistry lab and replace four sets of gym doors and install electric door hold openers.

The board then moved to an executive closed session before adjourning.

Next meeting: Monday, Sept. 12 at 6:00 p.m.

Pleasant Valley Community School District

August 8 - All members of the board were present at the meeting except Doug Kanwischer. Iowa Senate District 47 candidate Dr. Mary Kathleen Figaro participated in the public communications session, calling on the board to consider how school voucher programs will impact the district.

A swift round of communications from the board and administration recognized the growth and success of the high school’s trap-shooting team. The board voted unanimously to approve all bills and consent agenda items before taking action over items on the agenda.

Highlights:

The board revisited their 2023 IASB legislative priorities, featuring an overview of the last session from Rep. Gary Mohr (R-District 97). The board will submit the following priorities:

Prek-12 School Funding

Early Childhood Funding

Educational Opportunities

Mental Health

Educator/Staff Shortage and Quality Instruction

The board approved projects to renovate the high school’s Spartan Stadium and update the junior high track. Shive-Hattery will begin the planning and design this month, and contracting bids will take place in November. Renovations will tentatively begin this May and will be completed by late July.

The board approved the 2022-2023 Transition Alliance Program (TAP) budget. TAP provides vocational support, resources and assistance for students with disabilities up to age 25.

After a brief rundown by Superintendent Brian Strusz, the board approved a one-year memorandum of understanding between the district and Eastern Iowa Community College to lease Scott Community College’s ‘B’ parking lot for 150 spots in wake of growing enrollment at the high school.

The board also approved updates to the district’s 2022-2023 insurance coverage, taking time to learn about and discuss cyber security coverage from insurance consultant Tate Featherstone.

Next meeting: Monday, August 22 at 6 p.m.

North Scott Community School District

August 8 - The board took care of business in approximately 10 minutes. All board members were present except Tracy Lindaman and Molly Bergfeld.

All items on the consent agenda and July 2022 bills were unanimously approved, and there were no new business items requiring action.

The meeting closed with Superintendent Joe Stutting’s report. He noted that the North Scott YMCA opening date would likely get pushed back, tentatively around Dec.1, due to construction staff shortages.

Stutting updated the board on the progress of the district’s bond referendum election, stating that the district obtained the required number of signatures to move forward. The Eldridge Public Library will hold satellite voting for the referendum Thursday, August 25, Wednesday, August 31 and Wednesday, Sept. 7 ahead of the election on Tuesday, Sept 13.

Next meeting: Monday, August 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41

August 9 - Board member Megan Wilson was not present at the meeting, and Tiffany Stoner-Harris tuned in via Zoom.

After a round of procedural reports and communications, the board unanimously approved a blanket motion over routine matters before voting on new items.

Highlights:

The board approved the adoption of a multi-jurisdictional local hazard mitigation plan from Rock Island County. They also voted to accept a bid from Tovar Snow Professionals LLC for snow removal services for the 2022-2023 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence and his cabinet gave a quarterly report on the district’s 2021-2022 strategic plan, which was approved by the board.

District Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Barton presented the tentative budget for the 2022-2023 school year. Barton and representatives from Legat Architects, Inc. and Bush Construction also presented funding options for the district’s five-year maintenance plan. Barton also gave an informational presentation on a potential high school swimming pool renovation, which the board discussed. More information and discussion on these items will come up in future meetings as planning continues.

The board approved a bid submitted to the Iowa-Illinois Cooperative for Nutrition Services from Kohl Wholesale for food and supplies during the 2022- 23 school year. They also approved a 2022-2023 contract with Papa John’s to provide pizza to the district–the contract included a unit price increase of $1.50 from last year.

The board approved the purchase of a new IP camera system for the Rock Island Center for Math and Science, and also approved a contract with Legat Architects to replace the fire alarm system at Rock Island Academy.

Ramona Dixon - director of family engagement and grants, accountability and assessments - gave a presentation on the district’s summer enrichment program. The presentation included student and stakeholder testimonials.

The board moved into an executive session before adjourning.

Next meeting: Tuesday, August 23 at 6 p.m.

Bettendorf Community School District

August 11 - The meeting began with a public hearing over the installation of a cooling tower at the high school. The district gave a notice that it will collect sealed bids for the project until 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 15. All installation bids will be publicly opened and read following the closing time at the district's administration center in "Board Room North."

After a series of procedural administrative and committee reports, the board congratulated associate principal Kevin Skillett, who was selected as the 2022 Iowa Association of Student Councils High School Administrator of the Year.

Director Micheal Pyevich was the only board member not present. All items on the consent agenda were unanimously approved by the present board members before taking action over new agenda items.

Highlights:

The board approved the scope of work and a proposed budget of $315,000 for the cooling tower installation. There will be an optional pre-bid meeting at the high school cafeteria on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10:00 a.m. ahead of the Sept. 15 bid deadline.

The board voted to submit the following 2023 IASB legislative priorities:

Supplemental State Aid

Mental Health

After Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse gave a brief presentation, the district’s 2022-2027 strategic plan was unanimously approved by the board. The plan details five district priorities: Organization/Coherence, Learning & Achievement for All, Student Accessibility & Support, Strategic Resource Allocation and Family & Community Engagement.

Jayme Olson, director of curriculum instruction and assessment, and community education specialist Sarah Harris gave a presentation defining the district’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) ‘Universal Tier 1’ PreK-12 discipline system.

The district will hold training days throughout the year over the Universal Tier 1 PBIS framework. The board closed by approving the district’s 2022-2023 family handbook.

Next meeting: Thursday, August 25 at 6 p.m.