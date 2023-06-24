A roundup of key highlights and agenda items from recent local school board meetings:

North Scott Community School District

JUNE 19 — All board members were present.

The board quickly moved to recognizing the high school girls soccer team, for ending the 2023 season as an Iowa state semifinalist.

After flying through monthly bills, the board unanimously approved all new business items.

Highlights:

A $25,000 transfer from the district's General Fund to the Student Activity Fund, to support protective and safety equipment costs.

Selecting supplemental state aid, teacher recruitment and licensure, mental health and preschool as its 2023 legislative priorities for the Iowa Association of School Board.

The district's 2023-2024 liability insurance and workers' compensation rates, with total expenses landing at $632,434.

In his report, Superintendent Joe Stutting said the new softball complex's outfield is getting dirt and topsoil installed. He also shared that the former Eldridge Recreation and Fitness Center is almost finished being gutted for the district's upcoming wrestling facility, among other summer facility project updates.

To hear Stutting's full report, watch Monday's meeting recording on the district's YouTube channel, titled "North Scott Community School District."

The board took time to recognize and thank Bernadette "Bernie" Brustkern, outgoing director of curriculum and instruction, before adjourning. This April, she was appointed to serve as Pleasant Valley's director of secondary education following Mike Zimmer's retirement.

Next meeting: 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 17.

Bettendorf Community School District

JUNE 22 — Directors Michael Pyevich and Joanna Doerder were the only school board members absent.

The board recognized the following:

Middle schoolers Hadley Appel, Kailin Stiles-Pena and Addison Woelfel for showcasing their project — "The Apgar Score: Advancing the Frontier of Neonatal Medicine" — at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History on Flag Da as part of its 2023 National History Day events. The team placed second overall in the Junior Group Exhibit.

High schoolers Ava Holmes, Heath Leone and Max Rantilla for placing at the 2023 National Speech and Debate Association Tournament.

The board unanimously approved all action items.

Highlights:

The district's facility use guidelines and fee schedule for the 2023-2024 school year.

The districts fiscal year 2022 audit.

A $20,000 annual allocated transfer from the district's general fund to activities fund, for safety equipment costs.

Posting a job description for a districtwide Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Coordinator, at a salary range of $87,515.

Selecting supplemental state aid and mental health as the district's 2023 legislative priorities for the Iowa Association of School Boards.

Jill Bresnan, principal of Grant Wood Elementary School, gave a presentation on the school's 2022-2023 building action plan. She noted literacy and math proficiency progress this school year.

Highlights:

Accuracy data for literacy saw notable growth in grades 2 and 3.

Kindergarten proficiency in literacy grew from fall to spring.

Math proficiency rates saw notable growth in first and fourth grades but decreased in third and fifth grades.

Moving forward, the school plans to implement "Targeted and Intentional" interventions for the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

Jayme Olson, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, also presented the district's K-8 spring math and literacy assessment data.

Highlights:

Reading proficiency increased from fall to spring in grades kindergarten, first, second, fifth and eighth but decreased in third, fourth, sixth and seventh grades.

Looking at literacy fluency data, second grade saw a median growth of 49 words correct per minute (WCPM) from fall to spring, while third grade saw median growth of 38 WCPM.

Literacy proficiency for grades K-6 grew among Black, multiracial, low socioeconomic status and Individualized Education Plan student groups.

Math proficiency percentages grew in kindergarten, first, seventh and eighth grades but decreased from second through sixth grades.

Math proficiency remained flat among Black students, increased for multiracial and low SES students and decreased for students with IEPs.

Bob Beckwith, director of finance and business services, presented the district's fiscal year 2022 audit — which received an unmodified, or "clean," opinion.

Other FY22 audit findings:

No deficiencies were found among the district's federal funds.

The board is behind on policy updates within the past five years.

The district's overall net position increased by 13.11%, primarily because of the district's unfunded liabilities for retirement.

Federal ESSER funds landed at approximately $3.9 million for FY22.

To hear the full presentations, view the meeting's livestream recording on the district's YouTube channel, titled "Bett School Board."

The board entered into a closed session, returning to unanimously approve three settlement agreements, which board president Rebecca Eastman could not comment on. Director Joanna Doerder joined virtually for closed session,

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20.

