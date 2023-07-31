A roundup of highlights and notable agenda items from recent local school board meetings:

Davenport Community School District

JULY 24 — All board members were present.

The meeting began with a public hearing on plans for West High School's HVAC upgrades. According to agenda documents, the district will open bids for this project on Aug. 17 and award a vendor at the upcoming Aug. 28 school board meeting.

Construction costs are estimated to cost $490,000, which the district has budgeted in SAVE funds, with work scheduled for completion by June 29, 2024.

Board secretary Brenda Thie gave an overview of the upcoming local school board elections on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Five Davenport school board terms will expire in November, including president Dan Gosa, vice president Karen Kline-Jerome and directors Kent Barnds, Linda Hayes and Kent Paustian. Four traditional four-year seats are up for election, along with one two-year term (to elect an individual to complete Barnds' appointed term).

Candidate nomination papers must be filed with Thie between Aug. 28 and Sept. 21. She can be reached via email at: thiebren@davenportschools.org

Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said McKenzie Snow, newly-appointed Iowa Department of Education Director, toured Davenport's summer school programs.

Highlights:

A $642,000 contract with Imagine Learning to provide an Online Learning Option for the 2023-2024 school year and beyond. This will be available to all high school-aged district students via the "Edgenuity" platform from a qualitied, Iowa-certified online instructor with support from Davenport staff.

A $143,255.50 curriculum purchase for Family and Consumer Science career pathways, and another totaling $52,276 for Applied Sciences — both from Goodheart-Willcox Publishers.

Final RSAI priorities: Adequate School Resources/State Supplemental Assistance (SSA), Educator/Staff Shortage and Quality Instruction, Quality Preschool, Student Mental Health, Local School Board Authority, Formula and Transportation Equity, School Safety and Bonding Capacity at Simple Majority Vote. Director Dr. Allison Beck amended this to add a note detailing the board's philosophy against Education Savings Accounts.

Final UEN priorities: Adequate School Resources/SSA/Closing the District Cost-Per-Pupil Gap, Student Opportunity Equity Teacher, Administrator and Staff Shortage, Mental Health Services, District Authority, Cyber Security Protection and Supports, and English-Language Learner increased weighting.

Final IASB priorities: Preschool, Mental Health, Teacher Recruitment and Licensure, Teacher Professional Development and Retention and School Funding Policy.

The board then discussed a few items, notably:

Expanding the district's personal finance curriculum — Knowledge Matters — for $51,600.

Establishing a "DCSD Apparel" web store

Next meeting: Monday, Aug. 14 at 5:30 p.m.

United Township High School District No. 30

JULY 24 — All board members were present.

The board began by approving a laundry list of items in a blanket motion.

United Township had 16 new teachers complete new employee orientation, with three who had joined in the middle of last year. New staff were paired with current facilitators to build their class syllabi and create their substitute folders and were also given a community tour of the district.

The board canceled a previous contract for $32,800 for asbestos removal with Iowa-Illinois Taylor after HVAC equipment was moved from the roof to the courtyard upon a contractor’s request.

In addition, they considered board goals for the 2024 school year including monitoring the cell phone policy for all faculty and students better and considering fuel alternatives and possibilities towards electric vehicles.

The board discussed upcoming events for the 2023-2024 school year:

Wednesday, Aug. 2 - Link Crew day, the first day of school for freshman students from 8 a.m. to around 12:40 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3 - The first day of school for all students in the district

Monday, Aug. 14 - New employee reception from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

The board approved an insurance renewal with its provider, Ramza Insurance Group, Inc for the 2023-2024 school year for the following categories:

Property and Liability - $176,430 from Liberty Mutual

Vehicles - $45,069 from Liberty Mutual

Student Accident Insurance - $6,752 from KidGuard

Catastrophic Insurance - All Sports - $2,205 from Gerber Life Insurance Company

Regarding just the property and liability and vehicle insurance rates, there was a 19.6% increase of $221,499 compared to last year’s rate of $185,261, due to increased property insurance rates and replacement costs for the school.

Moline-Coal Valley School District No. 40

JULY 24 — Board president Andrew Waeyaert was absent, along with members Audrey Adamson and Ramona Dixon.

The meeting kicked off with a $60,017 bid opening from Republic Services for the district's trash removal. The board would later award the bid unanimously.

After moving through the consent agenda, the board unanimously approved all action items.

Highlights:

Authorizing Vincent Gallo, the new district CFO, to sign checks and legal papers and appointing him as an authorized agent for its Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Revised 2023-2024 school board meeting dates. To view these, visit the "Board of Education" webpage on https://www.molineschools.org/.

Renting the Vibrant Arena on Saturday, June 1, 2024, for Moline High School's Class of 2024 commencement ceremony, at a projected costs of $16,500.

A new "Elementary Building Supervisor" position, effective at the start of the 2023-2024 school year. This is an internal shift of current staffing, with no additional cost.

A Memorandum of Understanding with Western Illinois University's Alternative Teacher Licensure program. This state-coordinated initiative aims to address the national teacher shortage.

First and final readings to a slew of board policy revisions, including those governing student discipline, extracurricular and co-curricular activities and parental involvement.

In her report, Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage reviewed drafted strategic planning "PACE" (People, Achievement, Community and Environment) goals for the upcoming school year. She also shared final visual competencies for the district's recent "Portrait of a Graduate" stakeholder vision-setting series.

Before unveiling these materials to the public, Savage plans to share with district staff during institute day on Aug. 24.

Savage notified the board of the district's upcoming new student registration, which will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Moline High School's P.E. Center. This includes families with kindergarteners who did not attend a district preschool program. Returning students must register online on the district website.

Parking will be available in the west student lot, off 3600 Avenue of the Cities in Moline.

Savage also said HVAC updates at Washington and Lincoln-Irving Elementary Schools are going along smoothly.

Before adjourning, board vice president Erin Waldron-Smith thanked Stephany Murphy — outgoing board administrative assistant — for her years of service, as Monday was her final meeting.

Next meeting: Monday, Aug. 28 at 6:00 p.m.

Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41

JULY 25 — Tracy Pugh and Nicole Cisne Durbin were absent.

The meeting began with the board’s introduction of Interim Superintendent, Alan Boucher, who will stand in as Rock Island’s superintendent while the search process for a new district superintendent begins during the fall semester.

Boucher reviewed registration numbers from last Wednesday and Thursdays registration days with the first day of school quickly approaching next week. He reported that 1,900 students had finished registration and 2,500 students were in the middle of completing it.

Students who aren’t registered for school by the first day of school on Aug. 3 can register at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, or register at their individual schools after the first day has passed.

The board announced the nearing completion of the new administration building, with no finalization date yet, but they decided they would discuss plans for the old building’s usage in the future.

A contract not to exceed $29,000 was awarded to School Exec Connect to manage the selection process for a new superintendent for the district. A timeline for the search process has not been developed yet.

The board continued by unanimously approving all action items.

Included was the approval of a payment at a maximum of $16,417 for the removal and replacement of cafeteria flooring with West Maintenance at Frances Willard Elementary. The project is expected to begin around Oct. 2 during the first intermission break for students.

In addition, the board awarded the contract for the replacement of the Washington Jr. High parking lot with Professional Architectural Services of Legat Architects. The amount was agreed to the maximum amount of $39,205 or 7% of the total project’s cost.

The replacement will include repairing the surrounding lot of the junior high and expanding it outwards towards the adjacent field. Repairs are expected to begin around the summer of 2024.

The board also made the following personnel appointments unanimously:

Rebecca Brown as the new RIHS Head Girls Swimming Coach.

Henry VanNote as the new RIHS Head Boy's Swimming Coach.

Additionally, the board approved an updated recommended rate of pay for educator substitutes to be $120 per day, $140 per day and $150 per day. For nurse substitutes the salary will be $25 per hour and internal paraprofessionals who qualify to student teach within the RIMSD#41 will be paid $14 per hour.

Bettendorf Community School District

JULY 27 — All board members were present.

Director Paul Castro requested to pull agenda item for July bills off the consent agenda for further clarification.

The board then recognized the Bettendorf High School softball team and staff for the following accomplishments:

The 2023 Mississippi Athletic Conference (MAC) Softball Coaching Staff of the Year

Winning the MAC and finishing in fifth place at the Iowa State Tournament

The board also recognized recent graduates Emily Rigdon and Luke Bohonek for earning 2023 MAC Player of the Year honors in softball and baseball, respectfully.

During communications, Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse shared that the district will no longer pursue its recently-passed professional training contact with the University of Washington's Center for Educational Leadership.

The $66,620 contract — which focused on equity-driven instruction — was approved 5-2 on May 25, with Directors Castro and Dr. Michael Pyevich voting nay.

Morse said the decision was due to a lack of time and resources to, "navigate the distractions" from community members who, "aren't being open-minded" about necessary equity work.

To her, the CEL contract would have helped better serve targeted student groups at Bettendorf middle and high schools. As identified by the state, these include Black and multi-racial students and students with an Individualized Education Plan.

Officials from Herbert Hoover Elementary School presented the school's 2022-2023 building action plan, focusing on literacy, math and social-emotional-behavioral health (SEBH).

This fall, Hoover added classroom phonics resources and interventions and for all grades. The school also employed a new math intervention, Bridges in Mathematics. Looking at SEBH, Hoover began using the Class Dojo platform as a schoolwide acknowledgement system and revamped its "Check-In Check-Out" system as a Tier 2 behavioral intervention.

Key takeaways:

By the end of the school year, 87% of full academic-year students either met benchmark reading proficiency or had at least one year of expected growth for their grade level

Likewise, 86% of full-year students were at benchmark or had at least one year of expected growth for their grade level in math

Scores in each category of the annually-required Conditions for Learning Survey increased, the highest being 15% for "Adult-Student Relationships."

To watch the full presentation, visit the district's YouTube channel — "Bett School Board — starting around the 24:00 minute mark.

The board then approved all action items.

Highlights:

The 2023-2024 Family Handbook, which saw slight revisions from last year

Final 2023-2024 IASB legislative priorities, submitting 'Mental Health,' 'PK-12 School Funding' and 'Educational Opportunities.'

Several board policy revisions, including those over educational philosophy, internet/social media use and energy guidelines, among others.

Per IASB recommendations, the most notable change is switching from passive to active consent when parents complete the district's Internet-Approriate Use Form and making student technology information more accessible and clearly defined. Castro voted against this item.

A $65,000 research agreement with Virginia-based firm Hanover Research, funded through federal ESSER money. Castro also voted against this item, calling for a less expensive, local alternative.

District leaders pursued this as another proactive step toward reaching targeted student groups, namely after relinquishing of the CEL contract. Hanover will provide Bettendorf schools with advisory and K-12 research services, which could include projects like custom reports, data and administration analysis; surveys and benchmarking.

Like the CEL contract, Bettendorf will fund the Hanover agreement through federal ESSER dollars, which districts must expend by June 30, 2024.

Next meeting: Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6:00 p.m.

