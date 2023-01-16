QC School Board Report Card

A roundup of key highlights and agenda items at recent Quad-City area school board meetings:

Davenport Community School District

JAN. 9 — All board members were present. The meeting began with a public hearing on the district’s revenue purpose statement; the board later unanimously approved an election to authorize the proposed use of all Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) funds on March 7.

The board then recognized all district teams and athletes who won statewide, regional and conference awards in their respective fall sports.

Following the open forum, the board unanimously approved all items on the consent agenda and approved all items requiring action following committee reports.

Highlights:

An amended $1,925,272.80 modified supplemental amount (MSA) request to the School Business Review Committee (SBRC) for open-enrolled students in the 2022-23 school year, not counted on the prior year’s certified enrollment.

A $5,250,072.00 MSA request to the SBRC for the district’s At Risk and Dropout Prevention Program in 2023-2024.

District-wide negotiations teams for spring 2023.

Changes to the district’s elementary school boundaries for the 2023-2024 school year. (Director Karen Gordon voted against this item.)

The board discussed several items, notably upgrades to West High School’s athletic facilities and a proposed partnership with Specialized Education Services, Inc. to improve the district's services for special education and students with intense social, emotional and behavioral needs.

Next meeting: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

Moline-Coal Valley School District No. 40

JAN. 9 — Board members Chet DeSmet, Maria S. Trigueros and Andrew Waeyaert were not present.

After unanimously approving the consent agenda, board members heard an update on the district’s K-8 math pilot curriculum adoption, featuring several staff testimonials.

This fall, 62 Moline-Coal Valley teachers piloted the “EnVision Mathematics" — 70% of the district’s teacher-driven curriculum committee members recommend it. If board-approved, the district will adopt the K-8 curriculum by fall 2023.

The board also heard an update on the ongoing student records project, which aims to update and modernize the district’s record-keeping system and establish new review processes for improved efficiency. Student records will begin digitization this spring, and the project will take approximately six to nine months.

The board then unanimously approved the consent agenda for all items requiring action.

Highlights:

Posting a new district English Learners (EL) Specialist job description to support balanced instructional programming for EL students.

A $216,720 service bid from SC Strategic Solutions to digitize district-wide student records.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

Pleasant Valley Community School District

JAN. 9 — All board members were present, and the meeting began in recognition of the high school's “Spartan Coffee Shop.”

Students in the Transition Alliance Program (TAP) run the coffee shop every school day from 7:30 to 8 a.m., gaining work experience and developing job skills. The board also recognized the PV Platinum Dance Team, which won first place in Class 13 Pom and second place in Class 8 Jazz at the state competition.

The board then quickly approved all consent agenda and action items unanimously.

Highlights:

New high school course offerings for the 2023-2024 school year, including AP Environmental Science, Blueprint Reading and Managerial Accounting, among others.

A 2023-2024 At-Risk/Dropout Prevention application and MSA request of $1,085,165 or as adjusted by the Iowa Department of Education.

The board also discussed two new potential district boundary maps, as determined by census data and growing district population. Iowa law requires school districts with board members representing ‘Director Districts’ to complete redistricting reviews to ensure populations are balanced, allowing only slight variations. The district contracted data analytics firm Mapping Strategies LLC. to lead the review.

The board will hold a public hearing on the boundary map proposals, followed by a final recommendation and board vote at the next meeting.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

United Township High School District No. 30

JAN. 9 — All board members were present except Larry Morgensen.

The board unanimously approved all consent agenda items before the administrative report, which included updates to the district’s 2023-2024 course planning guide. They discussed accelerated and dual-credit course weighing and Latin honors GPA configurations.

The board then heard capital projects update — one project, the chemistry lab renovation — is scheduled to be complete this summer.

Referencing a previous parental concern, Superintendent Dr. Jay Morrow shared that Athletic Director Mark Pustelnik is developing a survey to determine if there is a strong feeling that random drug testing deters students.

The board then unanimously approved all action items.

Highlights:

Budgeting $95,000 toward the district’s joint-use agreement for the East Moline Municipal Swimming Pool in the fiscal year 2023.

A $582,065 bid from Economy Roofing for roof restoration.

The meeting ended in an executive session.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.

North Scott Community School District

JAN. 9 — All board members were present, and they quickly cast a unanimous vote to approve the consent agenda and all bills.

The board then heard a presentation and update on the junior high’s FFA group. There are 187 students currently enrolled in the junior high Ag Tech class, and two are participating in the state Agriscience Fair. Agriculture teacher Courtney Wiedenmann plans to use an online hours and experience tracker for her students and provide more career exploration activities moving forward.

The board then approved all new business items.

Highlights:

A $1,045,470 MSA request for the district’s At-Risk and the Dropout Prevention Program.

A timeline and projected costs for the upcoming Regional Innovation Center–the district will submit an invitation to bid for the projects on Monday, Feb. 20, and for review in March. (Board members Molly Bergfeld and Frank Wood voted against this item.)

Several bids for the high school’s student-built homes program, including: $12,536.00 from Premiere Plastering & Drywall. $4,445.00 from Big Bear Insulation. $3,189.30 from Barnett’s House of Fireplaces. $3189.30 from Hill Painting.



Superintendent Joe Stutting noted a public hearing on the proposed 2023-2024 school calendar next school board meeting and said Alan Shepard Elementary expansion project bids would come in next week.

Next meeting: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41

JAN. 10 — All board members were present; they began by recognizing 12 Rocky students who earned State Scholar certificates from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission and all of the district’s 2022-203 All-State musicians.

Board President Terrell Williams noted that community members could still apply for write-in candidacy for the three open seats by Feb. 2 for the upcoming 2023 school board election.

The board then unanimously approved a blanket motion for overall routine actions before approving all remaining business items.

Highlights:

A letter of support to the city of Rock Island for extending the North 11th Street district’s Tax Increment Financing (TIF), which is set to expire July 24. (Rowe, Stoner-Harris and Williams voted against this item.)

An ammended $104,355 service contract with Stalker Sports to repair the gym floors at Rocky, Edison and Washington Junior High Schools; and $60,252 to refinish gym floors at Rock Island Academy, Eugene Field Elementary School, Edison, Washington and Rocky.

A $20,000 contract with Augustana College for the Rocky swim team’s use of their pool facilities during the 2022-2023 school year.

Purchasing a $24,814 electronic marquee sign for Washington from Signs Now, part of the district’s ongoing facilities maintenance plan.

Using Legat Architects at the time and material rate of $22,500 maximum to replace the fire alarm system at Longfellow Elementary School.

The board went into executive session and returned to unanimously approve student expulsions before adjourning.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Bettendorf Community School District

JAN. 12 — All board members were present; they opened with a public hearing on the roof replacement project for the high school’s career technical education (CTE) wing. The district will hold a pre-bid meeting and project walk-through at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse thanked Curt Pratt, director of operations, and other district staff for their quick work in restoring faulty sprinkler heads at Mark Twain Elementary School on Christmas night. She thanked the technology department for installing 34 new SMART Boards across the district over winter break.

Morse also shared that the district’s general obligation bond petition has verified 761 signatures to date. Director Richard Lynch recognized the 22 district students selected to participate in the 2023 SIESTA Honor Orchestra.

Bettendorf Educational Support Association (BESA) representative Melissa Laufenberg shared that BESA and the Bettendorf Education Association “continue to believe that public funds should stay in public schools,” referencing Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposed school choice legislation.

The board unanimously approved the consent agenda before hearing an update on the district’s at-risk program and budget, some highlights include:

The district is up 5% in free and reduced lunch rates.

The district currently serves 70 homeless students, 23 more than last year.

Twenty-two percent of district students are considered chronically absent, a 4% drop from last year.

The board then unanimously approved the district’s at-risk program and its maximum budget of $1,288,656 for the 2023-2024 school year before doing the same to the remaining action items.

Highlights:

The scope of work and proposed $625,000 budget for the high school’s CTE wing roof replacement.

A final read of revisions to three board policies governing open enrollment as both a receiving and sending district and student conduct on school transportation.

The meeting ended in a closed session.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

