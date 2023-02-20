A roundup of key highlights and agenda items at recent local school board meetings:

Bettendorf Community School District

FEB. 9 — All board members were present; Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse noted National School Counseling Week and thanked related district staff.

BEA and BESA representatives spoke out against Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Students First Act and in support of social-emotional learning (SEL).

The board recognized the following:

Language arts teacher and speech and debate adviser Joseph Rankin, for earning the Don Crabtree Distinguished Service Award from the National Speech and Debate Association.

The high school boys swim team, for placing second at the district meet.

The girls wrestling team for having two wrestlers placing third at state.

The boys wrestling team, for finishing third at the Dual State Wrestling Championship.

Senior student board representative Dillan Tholin shared that the senior class sold out its flower sale during student council’s "Spread the Love Week,” raising $156 toward this year's Prom. He also noted all fundraising proceeds during the school's upcoming "Bulldog Charge" week for Dance Marathon will be donated in Charly Erpelding's name.

The board approved all items requiring action. Highlights:

A $7,000 contract with The Center of Respect, Inc. for up to three “SAFER Choices” presentations for seventh- through 12th-grade students. Directors Michael Pyevich and Paul Castro voted against this item. The presentations aim to educate students in safe, age-appropriate ways on consent, respect in relationships, boundaries, bystander intervention, and working to reduce sexual assault.

Adopting the Scott County Multi-Jurisdiction Local Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Language revisions to several board policies to align with Iowa Association of School Board recommendations — Castro voted against this item. Board policies impacted include: "Religion Based Exclusion from School Program," "Teaching Controversial Issues” and "Dual Enrollment" among others.

Next meeting: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

Davenport Community School District

FEB. 13 — Director Bruce Potts was the only board member absent. The board held a public hearing on continuing with the 1,080-hour model for the 2023-2024 school year and start date of Aug. 23 for the 2023-2024 school year, unanimously approving both.

The board quickly moved to unanimously approve all action items. Highlights:

The district’s fiscal year 2022 audit

A $3,999,770.09 eight-year contract to adopt the Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) Into Math curriculum, for full-scale implementation in the 2023-24 school year. Most schools piloting HMH showed higher district and state math assessment scores than non-field test averages.

A $1,028,195 purchase of 3,500 Chrome Books, as maintained by a four-year refresh program contract with the State of Iowa.

Several slight revisions or re-numberings of board policies, including those governing teacher assignment and transfer, workers’ compensation and bonding, among others.

The board then discussed several items, including:

Replacing the Buffalo Elementary School sign.

The district’s 2023-2024 academic calendar; district staff, parents and guardians received a survey seeking feedback about two possible calendars. Option No. 2, with full professional development days, earned the most support among respondents.

COVID-19 incentive pay to retain and attract teachers and staff.

Director Karen Kline-Jerome requested discussing a policy to pay employees who give notice of their end-of-year retirement by Jan. 15 health insurance through August as a future agenda item.

Next meeting: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

Pleasant Valley Community School District

FEB. 13 — Director Doug Kanwischer was the only board member absent. Mike Zimmer, director of secondary education, recognized several high school groups, including:

2023 Iowa Ethics Bowl state champions.

Boys swimming, for finishing as conference and district champions and placing fifth at state.

The girls wrestling team for their inaugural season, which featured one state champion and a team championship at the Saber Invite.

The board then unanimously approved all items and bills before hearing updates to district Medicaid and special education programs. Some takeaways include:

PV students receiving Medicaid reimbursable services have increased by 20 since 2019-20, totaling 51 to date.

More district teachers, aids and support staff are trained in Crisis Prevention Intervention (CPI) than ever.

The board then unanimously approved the 2023-2024 kindergarten beginning-of-year schedule before discussing its fiscal year 2023 tax levy rate. Its current property tax levy rate is $13.46 per $1,000 taxable valuation (to the nearest penny). Superintendent Brian Strusz and other leaders recommend no change for the upcoming fiscal year, noting Iowa’s residential rollback calculation error — the board will take action on the tax levy next meeting.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

Moline-Coal Valley School District No. 40

FEB. 13 — Justin Anderson was the only board member absent. The meeting began with a “school spotlight” on Moline High School.

Some presentation highlights:

Three MHS students have landed internships with the city of Moline’s Public Works Department, and 27 are listed for welding internships next year.

The Alternative to Suspension program recorded 194 preserved school days.

220 students have been recognized by teachers this quarter for various achievements.

MHS piloting a “General Education Strength and Conditioning” and a “PE leadership” class next school year.

The board then recognized Wilson Middle School Principal Robert Beem and Bicentennial Elementary School Principal Steven Etheridge for earning “Illinois Principal of the Year” in the Blackhawk Region for their respective categories.

The board then unanimously approved all action items. Highlights:

Purchasing and adopting the enVision Math K-8 math curriculum for $1,079,253.80, on a six-year contract.

An Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE)-required district Discipline Improvement Plan.

New job descriptions for an early childhood-primary specialist and a middle school lead teacher and problem-solving specialist.

Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage announced the city of Moline would now offer high school internship opportunities in finance, human resources, information technology and economic development fields.

Student board representative Ava Saucedo-Serra inquired about partnering with the Moline Police Department to increase security at the high school, and, following executive session, the board approved hiring Vincent Gallo to fill Dave McDermott's position as chief financial officer upon his retirement this summer.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

North Scott Community School District

FEB. 13 — All board members were present, and they quickly moved to unanimously appoint Carrie Keppy to fill 10-year veteran Glen Keppy’s (her father-in-law) seat after his recent resignation.

Superintendent Joe Stutting gave a district enrollment and North Scott Vision 2025 update before noting the following public forum dates:

Thursday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m.: Neil Armstrong Elementary.

Monday, April 3 at 6 p.m.: Eldridge City Council.

Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m.: Virgil Grissom Elementary.

Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m.: John Glenn Elementary.

Amy Schubert, juvenile court liaison, and Jennifer Bekel, English language learners teacher won the “Lancer Pride Awards” before the board recognized the following:

Lancer Productions Literacy Initiative’s “THE CAT IN THE HAT!” event.

Students selected for the Southeast Iowa Bandmasters Association District Honor and Jazz Bands, Iowa State University Honor Band and SIESTA Honor Orchestras.

Girls wrestling placing two at state.

Boys swimming and speech and debate state qualifiers.

North Scott band co-director Mike McMann, for earning the Karl King Distinguished Service Award.

The board then heard a presentation on the evolution of the district’s middle and high school choirs, featuring two new 2023-2024 choir offerings.

The board then unanimously approved all new business items. Highlights:

A contract agreement for a shared building and grounds director — Scott Roenfeldt — with Bennett Community School District.

A $157,608 bid from Copy Systems Inc to replace district print and copier fleets.

Next meeting: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

United Township Community School District No. 37

FEB. 13 — All board members were present. The board recognized UT’s all-state orchestra and choir students and Principal Matt Wright for earning 2023 High School Principal of the Year for the Blackhawk Region from the Illinois Principals Association.

The board spent time discussing 2023-24 dual credit course offerings, focusing on course weighting. UT will offer 24 dual-credit courses next school year and remain at a 4.5-scale, though this may change as conversations continue.

Superintendent Dr. Jay Morrow presented an overview of UT's upcoming library/gallery renovation project, which is estimated to total $1,519,524. The first phase is scheduled for completion by Aug. 1, while the second is planned for Jan. 1, 2024.

Morrow also shared parent survey results about random student drug testing UT students participating in extracurriculars, some of the findings include:

42.3% were not aware that students participating in extracurriculars are randomly drug tested.

77.4% felt students in extracurriculars should be random drug tested.

69.1% felt randomly drug testing students in extracurriculars help students say "no" if faced with the opportunity to take drugs.

The board then unanimously approved a $670,445 bid from Schebler Company to replace and install additional HVAC units, using federal ESSER III grant funds.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, March 27.

Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41

FEB. 14 — All board members were present; a few took time to congratulate the Rocky wrestling team for sending seven to the Illinois state tournament.

Several public forum participants urged the district to take action on renovating the high school pool and addressing school violence before the board unanimously approved all routine, business and finance items.

Highlights:

An $8,753 intersession programming contract with Spring Forward Learning Center for spring 2022-23.

A one-year, $595,635 service contract with CWK Network, Inc & a $147,037 contract with Empirical Education. This comes as the district was one of seven selected nationwide for the five-year Education Innovation & Research grant program.

A $26,540 contract w/ Airgas for the purchase, set up and training of the Miller Augmented ARC-Augmented reality Welding System

A $525,000 contract w/ Swanson Construction Co. to replace the RIHS elevator/smoke hatch

An addended $229,410 contract with Husar Abatement, LTD for pre-demolition asbestos abatement at the former Rock Island Central Jr. High/Lincoln Elementary property.

Following an executive session, the board then approved appointing the following principals for the 2023-2024 school year:

Nicole Melody, Frances Willard Elementary.

Ian Scott, Thomas Jefferson Elementary.

Tonya Smith, Washington Junior High.

Board members Tracy Pugh and Dr. Tiffany Stoner-Harris voted against the appointments but made clear it was not due to the candidates, but prioritizing other district issues.

Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence and his cabinet presented a quarterly report on the district's strategic plan, highlighting progress in priority areas. Some takeaways:

Reaching the 85% satisfaction rate goal on the District Satisfaction Survey (compiled from students, staff and parent responses).

Retaining over 90% of district teachers from the 2021-22 school year.

Maintaining over 150 days cash-on-hand in the first and second quarters.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.