A roundup of key highlights and agenda items from recent local school board meetings:

Rock Island-Milan School District

AUG. 9 — All board members were present.

Egan Colbrese, assistant superintendent of human resources, kicked off the meeting by introducing the district's 22 new teachers and staff for the 2023-2024 school year.

The board then went into executive session to discuss personnel matters — board president Terell Williams said part of this discussion included a potential interim superintendent candidate for the spring semester. This individual would take over for the current interim superintendent, Alan Boucher, after first semester.

The board returned from executive session to announce Jen Sholl as the new girls bowling coach for Rock Island High School.

Formerly the assistant, Sholl will take over for her uncle, Jim Braet, who retired after 54 years of coaching.

District CFO Jen Barton presented the district's tentative 2023-2024 budget, which the board will vote on at an upcoming meeting.

As of Monday, Barton said, the Illinois State Board of Education moved the district from a Tier-1 to a Tier-2 allocation for the state's Evidence Based Funding (EBF) — reducing the district's estimated EBF revenues by $941,276.

To view the full budget presentation, watch the meeting's livestream on the "Rock Island - Milan School District #41" YouTube channel, starting around the 1:12:55 timestamp.

The board approved all remaining items requiring action.

Highlights:

Amended 2023-2024 school board meeting dates.

A $46,952 forklift purchase for the district warehouse. Williams voted against this item.

A $98,000 fresh fruits and vegetables contract with Loffredo Fresh Produce for the 2023-24 school year.

A $22,522.96 furniture purchase from HiTouch Business Services, for the new administration center

An amended $14,696.72 service contract with iTek Interpreting Solutions

Before adjourning, board member Tracy Pugh requested a discussion about starting a district produce garden as a future agenda item.

Next meeting: Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6:00 p.m.

Bettendorf Community School District

AUG. 10 — Director Michael Pyevich was the only board member absent.

The meeting began by recognizing Bettendorf High School senior Charles Silver, who placed seventh in the 'Impromptu Speaking' category at the National Leadership Conference for Future Business Leaders of America earlier this summer.

Next, Iowa Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, presented his annual overview of the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session.

To view Mohr's full presentation, watch the meeting's livestream on the "Bett School Board" YouTube channel, starting around the 13:30 timestamp.

During communications, Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse gave a reminder of the annual Run with Carl fundraiser race on Monday, Sept. 4 and encouraged the district community to register.

She shared upcoming district back-to-school kickoff events — like the annual Bett Community Expo on Monday, Aug. 21. — along with noting the 27 new certified staff members joining Bettendorf schools this year.

Curt Pratt, director of operations, then gave a report on the district's summer facility projects, including:

HVAC replacements at Neil Armstrong Elementary School

High school parking lot updates

Flooring upgrades at the high school, middle school and Paul Norton Elementary

New welding booths at the high school

New football bleachers at the middle school

Re-painting the Paul Norton gym

New fourth-grade furniture and playground fencing at Herbert Hoover Elementary

After running through new personnel recommendations, the board unanimously approved all action items.

Highlights:

A lease agreement with Alera Group Inc. for a new Edison Academy property, located at 3066 Victoria Street

An annual update on the district's 2022-2027 strategic plan, followed by a presentation

First and final readings on several board policy revisions, per Iowa Association of School Board recommendations

During the presentation, Morse gave an overview of the district's progress on strategic plan priorities during the 2022-2023 school year.

She also noted upcoming district initiatives for the 2023-2024 school year, including:

Implementing the Amplify CKLA English-language arts curriculum for grades K-5

Streamlining the district's human resources processes

Relocating the Edison campus

Emphasis on student-centered coaching

Attendance Intervention Tracking

Celeste Miller, communications director, also spoke about the district's new website, app and other endeavors, like launching the "BettCast" podcasts. To view the full presentation, watch the livestream around the 1:21:54 timestamp.

Next meeting: Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6:00 p.m.