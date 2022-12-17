QC School Board Report Card

A roundup of key highlights and agenda items from recent local school board meetings:

Davenport Community School District

DEC. 12 — All board members were present. The meeting opened with a presentation on the district’s at-risk programming plans and modified allowable growth (MAG).

The presentation highlighted what the district will do differently during the 2023-2024 school year, namely:

A clear, common focus on the following goals: graduation rate, social-emotional health, academics, attendance and behavior.

Re-thinking and taking new approaches to at-risk programming.

Transparency and community feedback during its continuous improvement process.

Committee leaders have gathered input from principals to develop a continuous improvement process; data indicates the district is stagnant or heading in an undesirable direction in areas such as chronic absenteeism, graduation and dropout rates.

Director Linda Hayes offered condolences to Director Allison Beck, as she recently lost her mother. CFO Kevin Posekany presented a five-year projection model for the district’s unspent authorized budget.

The board unanimously approved the consent agenda, later approving all items requiring action.

Highlights:

A $106,356 contract with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley to extend one-to-one mentoring services for a full calendar year, benefiting an additional 80 elementary students.

Closing Washington, Monroe and Buchanan elementary schools after this school year and moving sixth grade to the intermediate buildings in the fall of 2024, aligning with the recently-approved K-5, 6-8 grade configuration pathway. Director Karen Gordon voted against the closure of Buchanan and Washington; she and Director Kent Paustian voted against the sixth-grade transition.

A slew of board policy updates, including those governing search and seizure, superintendent contracts, expulsion and capital assets.

The board discussed some additional policy changes before President Dan Gosa read a request made by Beck for information on how the proposed boundaries take advantage of all available elementary space, citing teacher concerns about overcrowding.

Next meeting: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

Moline-Coal Valley School District No. 40

DEC. 12 — All board members were present. The meeting began with a presentation on the district’s standings in the 2022 Illinois Report Card, conducted annually by the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) to reflect the prior school year.

Some major district themes:

Dramatic declines in academic achievement and higher rates of chronic absenteeism with statewide remote and hybrid learning plans from 2020 to 2021

In the 2021-2022 school year, students on average grew at faster rates than their comparable peers in 2019

Math and science saw increased achievement compared with last year, while English and language arts remained relatively stagnant

Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage highlighted the ISBE’s “career and technical education (CTE) participant” and “CTE concentrator” metrics–946 high school students were enrolled in at least one CTE course.

The board heard about the new Project Stem curriculum at the middle and high schools during Wilson’s school spotlight — a few students showcased a Lego board from their robotics class and spoke about coding in Scratch.

Highlights:

The board heard a district-wide safety update, breaking down district procedures and practices. The district's safety committee meets quarterly; their presentation featured several preventative measures, like: counseling, district-wide de-escalation training, trauma-informed practices, online bullying reporting, behavioral threat assessments and using the “Omnilert” communication platform and “Safe 2 Help” 24-hour helpline.

Board President Erin Waldron-Smith swore in this year’s student board members, senior Corynn Holmes and sophomore Ava Saucedo-Serra. The board then held a public hearing on the proposed 2022 tax levy before unanimously approving all consent agenda and remaining items, which were resolutions for the 2022 tax levy and abatement.

Because of Illinois’ Truth in Taxation law, the district must hold a public hearing for the levy, which could generate almost $49 million. CFO Dave McDermott also noted the county assessor’s detailed estimate for 2022 projects an 8.0% growth.

Savage congratulated the district’s 2022 Share Joys campaign for raising over $50,000 for in-need students this holiday season. Waldron-Smith thanked those who picked up election packets for the 2023 school board elections, scheduled for Tuesday, April 4.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

United Township High School District No. 30

DEC. 12 — Board member Susan Koska was absent; the board quickly approved all consent agenda items unanimously.

The board took time to recognize the high school’s Student Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization.

With no old business items, the board moved to the comptroller’s annual comprehensive financial report — the district earned certificates of achievement for financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association. The annual audit findings from last fiscal year were also presented.

The board then unanimously approved all items requiring action.

Highlights:

Formally adopting the final 2022 levy in the amount of $10,423,107 — payable in 2023 — and the 2023-2024 school calendar.

Superintendent Dr. Jay Morrow shared the quotes for installing vape detectors were higher than expected, and the district will discuss alternative options. He also discussed a 12-year TIF extension with Silvis.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

East Moline School District No. 37

DEC. 12 — Board members Amy Beeding, Susy Hughes and Ashley Pankey were absent; the board quickly approved all consent agenda items unanimously before moving to committee reports.

The United Education Foundation Committee sent out its annual letters requesting donations, which fund scholarships for United Township students and mini-grants for cooperating school districts.

The board heard an update on the district’s community Wifi project, highlighting that “Phase 1A” is complete–giving the entire neighborhood at the bottom of 7th Street access to free community Wifi. The QC Community Foundation funded the first phase of the project; state and federal grants will cover the rest.

Superintendent Dr. Kristin Humphries shared plans to move toward the Avenue of the Cities and Colona to continue to project’s expansion, once approved by MidAmerican. He believes East Moline, Silvis and Colona will be the first communities in Illinois to have an entire community-wide WiFi network.

Dr. Humphries recognized four organizations that have given back to the district and community:

The Street Sister Soldiers, for preparing food baskets for in-need district families.

The East Moline Correctional Center, for donating coats for in-need district students during the holiday season.

Tyson Foods, which donated $1,000 to the district for supporting diversity. The district plans to use the money to fund its first ‘Affinity Group’ to support black educators.

The East Moline Police Department for taking several students to Target for the annual “Shop with a Cop” event.

Attending board members unanimously approved all new business items.

Highlights:

A resolution with Rock Island County for a hazard mitigation plan.

A partnership agreement with Golden Apple Scholar to support and recruit new educators for district schools and a memorandum of understanding with the ISBE to recruit bilingual, international teachers. Approximately 42% of district families don’t speak English at home, while its student population speaks over 40 languages.

The board also appointed Lindsey Trickey as its new secretary and Tracy Anderson as the district’s next director of human resources.

Next meeting: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41

DEC. 13 — All board members were present.

Board President Terrell Williams opened the meeting with a moment of silence for Michelle Weckerley, a fourth-grade teacher at Francis Willard Elementary School.

The board recognized a slew of fall athletes earning statewide, regional and conference academic and/or athletic awards, including football cheerleading, football, volleyball, cross country; girls tennis, swimming and diving, soccer and golf.

The board then held a procedural public hearing on the district’s proposed 2022 property tax levy.

Director Gary Rowe requested the district look into a study on why classrooms should be locked as a future agenda item; Director Dr. Tiffany Stoner-Harris requested data on pre-COVID IEP numbers.

The board approved hiring cross country coach Jarrin Williams as head boys track coach for the 2022-2023 season–then unanimously approved all remaining items.

Highlights:

The district’s 2022 property tax levy proposal — this levy will eventually lower rates, according to CFO Jennifer Barton.

A $222,000.00 contract with Husan Abatement, LTD. for pre-demolition asbestos removal at the former Lincoln school property.

A $10,162 contract with Love Your Classroom for professional development services, using IDEA American Rescue Plan funds.

Bryan Archibald from Legat Architects presented four main options for the high school’s pool renovation project, which community members called for action on during the meeting’s public comment session.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Bettendorf Community School District

DEC. 15 — The meeting kicked off with a presentation on the middle school’s robotics team, the “Robodogs.” Students on the team presented their project, which focused on powering automobiles and schools using solar panel energy.

Sierra Walter, an Iowa Civil Rights Commission (ICRC) attorney, gave a presentation about protections for students under Iowa law. She broke down the definitions of sex, sexual orientation and gender identity, also discussing issues specific to transgender students, notably:

Mis-gendering or dead-naming a student can amount to a legal claim of harassment.

Forcing students to use a particular bathroom could result in complaints and lawsuits with the ICRC and the U.S. Department of Education.

When asked, Walker said she’s not aware of any ICRC complaints relating to transgender bathroom/facility usage and there have been no litigations or hearings on those topics.

The board recognized a slew of individuals and achievements:

Directors Joanna Doerder, Richard Lynch, Linda Smithson and President Rebecca Eastman earned Individual Achievement Awards at the annual IASB conference.

The board was also one of 15 statewide to earn a Team Achievement Award, and Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse received the Award of Honor–one of 17 Iowa superintendents.

Spencer Mesick, a high school science teacher, earned National Board Certification in two areas–regarded as the most respected professional certification in education.

Seven student-athletes who recently signed their collegiate letters of intent.

The board unanimously approved all consent agenda items before moving to informational and action items.

Highlights:

The board unanimously approved the following:

A $126,161.19 allowable growth request for the district’s Limited English Proficiency budget.

The district’s 2023-2024 calendar.

Revisions to the board’s ‘staff and visitor identification badge’ policy.

The board also approved revisions to its "citizen participation" policy, limiting public participation to 30 minutes during regular meetings. Director Paul Castro voted against this item.

A group of district staff across all levels gave a presentation on the Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS) National Conference, sharing some of their key takeaways and next steps, like:

The importance of using data to guide interventions.

Building opportunities for adult teacher/staff social-emotional learning.

The “Opportunities to Respond and Feedback” model in the classroom is linked to higher engagement and fewer disruptions.

The board heard a high school curriculum update, which highlighted new 2023-2024 course offerings, including: multicultural literature, fundamentals of music theory, technical math and more.

The board also heard a presentation from district staff reflecting on the 2022 Decoding Dyslexia Iowa Conference.

The meeting ended in an executive session — the next board meeting will be dedicated to the developing 10-year facility master plan.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.

Photos: Moline Teachers, Students, compete in contests for annual Share Joy Campaign