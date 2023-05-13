A roundup of key highlights and agenda items from recent Quad-Cities area school board meetings:

Davenport Community School District

MAY 8 – Superintendent TJ Schneckloth was absent, and board members Karen Gordon and Karen Kline-Jerome tuned in virtually. Administrative director Ben Driscoll filled in for Schneckloth.

The board opened by recognizing Lisa Bartusek, retiring Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) director. She attended the meeting and commended the district for its recovery from financial and accreditation-related challenges.

The board tabled the next recognition item – School Board Appreciation Month – for the next meeting, upon Schneckloth’s request.

They then recognized and thanked the district’s present student board members: Landen Freeman, Olivia Heller and Vivian Bonde from Davenport North; Jaxon Beliveau from Davenport West and Lilly Heller from Central.

Former district spokesman and State Rep. Mike Vondran, R-Davenport, then took to the podium to present the district’s State 165th-year Proclamation.

Vondran was joined by local House and Senate members– to hear the full proclamation, watch the meeting’s live stream on the district’s Youtube channel.

After the student board reports, the board unanimously approved all items requiring action.

Highlights:

A $73,120 contract renewal with Aruba Maintenance for the district’s wired and wireless networks

A $49,121 contract renewal with Fortinet Chromebook Filtering

Renewing a contract for Google Workspace for Education Plus for three years, at an annual payment of $61,272

A $221,653 contract with CDWG to install new elementary high-lumen laser projectors

Board members also discussed the following:

Repairing a damaged portion of Hayes Elementary School

Renewing a subscription with Frontline Education, the district’s financial data management software, for $33,173

Several improvements to Jefferson Elementary School

Next meeting: Monday, May 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Moline-Coal Valley School District No. 40

MAY 8 – Board vice president Erin Waldron-Smith was the only board member absent.

The meeting quickly turned over to Washington Elementary School principal Brenda Bussard, who delivered the school’s spotlight.

Bussard also spoke about “wins” for Washington this year, like intentional skill-building for the kindergarten class, pairing kindergarteners up with fifth-grade “buddies” and the “Books & Barbers” program with United Way.

Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage then led an overview of the district’s 2022-2023 PACE (People, Achievements, Community, Environment) goals, featuring its end-goal ratings.

The district established its PACE goals last spring, based on assessment date and Illinois Report Card ratings. The PACE goals were rated as “yellow” if work was ongoing, and “green” if it was achieved.

A couple of green-rated goals include:

Training all counselors to become certified Youth Mental Health First Aid Instructors

Increasing high school career pathway offerings

Yellow-rated goals included:

New partnerships with higher education career centers, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Narrowing student performance gaps on the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment (KIDS) and the percentage of 8th-graders taking and passing algebra

The board will brainstorm new PACE goals for the upcoming school year next meeting.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Matt DeBaene also led a presentation on the high school’s work-based learning (WBL) program. Moline students have engaged in 6,401 WBL experiences from August to April.

District CFO Dave McDermott updated the board on ongoing district facility upgrades.

Some summer projects include:

Ceiling replacements, HVAC upgrades and new sprinkler systems at Washington and Lincoln-Irving Elementary

High school hardware updates

Parking lot renovations at Butterworth Elementary

To hear the full presentations, watch the meeting’s live stream on the district’s YouTube channel, “Moline Television.”

The board then unanimously approved all action items.

Highlights:

Appointing Scott VanBlaricome as Custodial Services Coordinator, effective May 16

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Robert Young Center for mental health programming, and an MOU with Family Resources for crisis intervention services next school year

An MOU with the City of Moline for the Handle with Care Program – which aims to support childhood trauma victims — next school year

Student field placement agreements with Luther College, St. Ambrose, Bradley and Upper Iowa Universities next school year

Board President Andrew Waeyaert noted the upcoming surplus auction on Saturday, May 20 at the Coolidge Building, located at 3428 Avenue of the Cities in Moline.

Next meeting: Monday, May 22 at 6:00 p.m.

Pleasant Valley Community School District

MAY 8 – All board members were present.

The board recognized the following:

Riverdale Heights Elementary Principal Jennifer Richardson, for being a 2023 Elementary Principal of the Year Award finalist from the School Administrators of Iowa (SAI)

The junior high and high school FIRST Lego League robotics teams

The high school wind symphony, for receiving 119 of a total of 120 possible points at the IHSMA State Large Group Music Festival, and several other students for earning high honors

The robotics teams attended to demonstrate their robots and share their experiences from the World Competition in Houston–Pleasant Valley represented two of approximately 108 teams worldwide to qualify.

The board heard updates on the junior high and Forest Grove Elementary expansion projects, which are progressing on schedule. Forest Grove will convert into a full four-section building, featuring a classroom addition and new office space, and the junior high’s cafeteria expansion is underway.

Serving Learning Coordinator Christiana Myatt gave an overview of the district’s program, which featured student testimonials This school year, the service learning program followed a new format: a 40-hour, theme-based “passion project," also a high school graduation requirement.

The board unanimously approved all action items.

Highlights:

Schematic documents and cost projections for the high school baseball and softball parking lot expansion. The district will add around new 50 spaces to the existing lot, which could cost between $250,000 to $300,000.

An amended 2022-2023 district budget, following a procedural public hearing

The board also discussed the next phase of proposed high school additions with partnering firm FRK Architects + Engineers. Schematic design is slated to begin this month, bidding in December 2023, with construction starting in winter 2024 and be complete for the 2025-2026 school year

United Township School District No. 37

MAY 8 – All board members were present.

To kick off the meeting, recently-elected board members Sue Ickes, Jami Gonzalez (both incumbents) and Debra Stevenson-Pattrick were formally sworn in.

Susan Koska was appointed as board president, Dr. Giovanna Davila as vice president and Ickes as board secretary.

The board then recognized the student council for their dedication and achievements this year.

During administrative reports, UT Principal Matt Wright and curriculum director Shannon Miller highlighted the 33 students taking the STAMP test to earn a Seal of Biliteracy this year. They also discussed UT’s annual school-based therapy report.

To view the full details of the report, click the attachment under item 13.c on the online meeting agenda.

The board then unanimously approved a slew of items.

Highlights:

A $61,486 bid from River Valley Construction, Inc. to repair the auditorium ceiling

An $84,476 purchase from Twin State Technical Services for new firewall devices

Working with Shive-Hattery, Inc. to replace the gym floors for a flat fee of $36,200, plus estimated reimbursable expenses of $1,500

Adopting the district’s tentative amended fiscal year 2023 budget

In his report, Superintendent Dr. Jay Morrow gave an update on the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) extension request with the city of Silvis, in which UT would be reimbursed $1.5 million.

Next meeting: Monday, June 12 at 6:00 p.m.

North Scott Community School District

MAY 8 – All board members were present.

The board began by recognizing the following:

Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency (MBAEA) Consultants

The high school and junior high FFA program, for earning the “National Chapter Award,” and a lengthy list of students who earned awards this season

Students who received top-division ratings at the IHSMA Solo and Ensemble Festival

The four students who competed at the State National History Day, one of whom advanced to Nationals

Kim Hoffman, of the MBAEA, joined in the reports to give an update on the services they provide to North Scott.

The board then unanimously approved all action items.

Highlights:

Several contracts for the district’s Student Built Homes program

Setting a public hearing to amend the 2022-23 school district budget at the May 22 board meeting

Adopting the 2022 Scott County Multi‐Jurisdictional Local Hazard Mitigation Plan Update

Bids totaling $248,445 to expand district Chromebooks and update projectors.

A service agreement with Coordinated Care Services, Inc.

During his report, Superintendent Joe Stutting gave shout-outs for School Board Recognition Month and Teacher Appreciation Week. He also noted ongoing progress to the new softball complex and the final upcoming public forum at John Glenn Elementary on Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m.

Next meeting: Monday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41

MAY 9 – All board members were present.

Many commended Thurgood Marshall Learning Center for its recent College and Career Fair.

Several expressed concerns regarding the recent contract termination of Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence and urged action on the high school pool during public comment.

The board then unanimously approved all action items.

Highlights:

Approving Jessica Israel as the assistant principal at Frances Willard Elementary next school year, at a $88,278 salary

Approving Carmen Woods as the assistant principal at at Washington Junior High next school year, at a $105,552 salary

A $10,000 contract with Augustana College to use its Fairchild Family Strength Center for summer strength and conditioning programs

A $20,992 purchase from Midwest Alarm Services to replace the Washington fire alarm control panel

Next meeting: Tuesday, May 23 at 6:00 p.m.

Bettendorf Community School District

MAY 11 – All board members were present.

Dr. Morse took time to offer condolences to the family of a district custodian who recently passed and thanked board members for their service for School Board Appreciation Month.

Morse also noted the five Bettendorf students who participated in the Quad Cities Registered Apprenticeship Signing Day on Wednesday, featuring more info on Bettendorf’s program from Future Ready Coordinator Haleigh Hoyt.

The board recognized the following:

Teachers and staff for Teacher Appreciation Week

High school jazz, for receiving a Division 1 "Superior" rating at the Iowa High School Music Association (IHSMA) State Festival.

A laundry list of middle school students who competed at the State of Iowa National History Day contest, including nine National qualifiers to compete in Washington, D.C. next month

Four high school students who earned high honors at The National French Contest

The boy's tennis team, for placing second at the MAC Championship, and senior Jack Reilly for finishing first in the third position

Several students who earned high ratings at the IHSMA large group festival

The 2023-2024 student council

The board then heard a presentation on Mark Twain Elementary’s Building Action Plan from principal Chad Uhde.

Highlights:

Action Plan #1: Increase average K-1 Fastbridge Literacy Assessment scores by 7% and 6% for grades 2-6 From fall to winter, reading proficiency rates increased in both kindergarten and second-grade

Action Plan #2: Increase K-1 Fastbridge Math scores by 7.5% and 7% for grades 2-6 From fall to winter, kindergarten math proficiency rates increased, while fifth-grade rates decreased

Action Plan #3: Decrease physical aggression referrals by 13% Physical aggression referrals have decreased to 28% in 2023, a drop from 63% in 2021-2022



To listen to the full presentation, watch the live stream on the district’s YouTube channel, “Bett School Board. “

The board unanimously approved all items requiring action.

Highlights:

District health, dental and vision insurance rates for the 2023-2024 plan year, solely increasing health costs by 2%

Two new board policies: “705.4R1: Expenditures for a Public Purpose – Use of Public Funds,” based on IASB recommendations, and “705.5: Federal Grant Procurement,” an Iowa Workforce Development Entry Level Driver Training Grant requirement

The board also discussed tentative 2023-2024 school board meeting dates.

Next meeting: Thursday, 25 May at 6:00 p.m.

