A roundup of key highlights and agenda items from recent local school board meetings:

United Township High School District No. 30

APRIL 17 — All board members were present.

The meeting began in recognition of two students who were recently accepted into registered apprenticeship programs in computer science through John Deere, to be complete next school year.

The board also took time to recognize outgoing school board member Larry Morgensen, who has decided not to run for reelection after serving in his seat since 2011.

In the administrative report, the board heard a breakdown of the proposed District Consolidated Plan, detailing how UT spends its federal Title I grant funding. The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) requires school district to approve this plan in order to apply for Title funding next year. The board also reviewed use of ARP ESSSER funding for the 2022-2023 school year.

The board also discussed UT's nine course offerings for its first-credit summer session. To learn more about each course, the full catalogue is attached under item "7.c." on the meeting agenda.

All items requiring action were unanimously approved.

Highlights:

The District Consolidated Plan.

A $416,000 bid from Precision Builders to renovate UT's chemistry lab.

Changes to board policies to align with ISBE recommendations.

Board policies seeing slight revisions included "Hiring Process and Criteria" and "Abused and Neglected Child Reporting."

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, May 8.

Bettendorf Community School District

APRIL 20 — All board members were present.

The meeting opened with a public hearing on the district's proposed certified budget for fiscal year 2024, totaling $104,933,815. The budget was later unanimously approved as the sole action item on the agenda. The district's property tax levy will remain the same — $12.30 per $1,000 taxable valuation — for FY24.

The board then recognized a number of high school achievements, including:

Athletes who signed letters of intent this month.

Student council, for earning the 2023 National Gold Council of Excellence — one of the highest honors a high school student council can receive.

Students who participated in the Iowa High School Music Association's State Solo and Ensemble Contest, including three who earned special designations and qualified for the IHSMA Outstanding Performance Recital in May.

The boys swimming team, for placing seven members on the Quad Cities All-Metro Swim Team.

The Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) team, for placing several students at the State Leadership Conference.

Student board representative Dillan Tholin notified the board of the nearing Prom date — Saturday, May 6 — and other upcoming high school events, including the Addams Family production this weekend. He also gave a rundown of graduating student council members.

Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse and several board members thanked district volunteers, as April 17 to 21 is National School Volunteer Week.

The board heard a presentation on parent organizations throughout the district, including PTA/PTO, Parent Link, and high school athletic and fine arts boosters.

The meeting closed in an executive session to discuss Morse's procedural superintendent evaluation.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

Photos: Bettendorf students walkout to protest 'harmful' LGBTQ+ legislation