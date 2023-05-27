Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Davenport Community School District

MAY 22 — Board members Kent Paustian and Bruce Potts were absent, and Karen Gordon left before voting.

The meeting opened with a procedural public hearing on plans for West High School’s HVAC upgrades project, which is estimated to cost $9,500,000 in construction and scheduled for “substantial” completion by Sept. 29, 2024.

The board opened by recognizing the following:

2023 Davenport Schools Foundation Scholarship Recipients. To view the long list of student awardees, click the attachment under item 3.01 on the online meeting agenda.

The 24 district seniors who earned a Seal of Biliteracy from the State of Iowa this year. To date, 128 Davenport students have earned this recognition, for three languages.

A laundry list of student and staff fine arts accomplishments, including in theatre, visual arts and music departments. Some of these achievements include Central High School’s production of “Steel Magnolias” qualifying as the Chapter Select for the International Thespian Society and West High School Associate Principal Mike Orfitelli earning the 2022 Choral Advocate Award.

West food and nutrition services manager Donna Holeman, for being named this year's Iowa School Nutrition Association Manager of the Year.

Bluegrass Elementary School’s Youth Leadership Teams (YLT).

A PBIS initiative, YLTs organize student-led school climate activities, groups and resources like:

Recess leaders.

Recess rules videos.

Monthly PBIS assemblies.

The board unanimously all items requiring action.

Highlights

A $1,555,596.48 contract with Performance Food Service for food and nonfood expendable supplies, storage, technological support and distribution services, also through June 30, 2024.

School breakfast and lunch prices for the 2023-2024 school year. Student meal prices will increase by 5 cents (not including reduced price).

A $9,182,700 bid to Bill Bruce Builders for the West High School gymnasium addition project, which will include a wrestling and weight room.

A $314,466.81 purchase from Workspace Inc. to replace the classroom furniture at Jefferson Elementary School.

A $166,000 residential purchase at 829 E. 36th St. in Davenport to expand the Brady Street Sports Complex.

A $253,980 Head Start programming contract for the fiscal year 2024. This contract will limit 3-year-old spots to “all day” to allow 4-year-olds to receive services.

T.J. Schneckloth’s superintendent contract — at $246,720 annually — through June 30, 2026.

The board also discussed approving new curriculum and equipment for the upcoming school year, including:

Middle School Career Exploration Courses.

A “Personal Wellness Room” at West High School and 7-12 Health textbook adoption.

The board also discussed plans to demolish Washington and Monroe Elementary School buildings, per their upcoming closures.

Next meeting: 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 12.

Moline-Coal Valley School District No. 40

MAY 22 — All board members were present.

The board opened with a special recognition of student board member Corynn Holmes, a senior at Moline High School, for winning a 2023 “Race Against Racism” award from YWCA Quad Cities, an organization dedicated to empowering women and eliminating racism. Board member Ramona Dixon nominated Holmes for the award — to see her accept it, watch the meeting’s recording on the district’s YouTube channel, “Moline Television.”

District CFO Dave McDermott walked the board through the district’s proposed 2023-2024 budget. Some highlights from his presentation include:

Based on revenue assumptions, the district’s local economy is growing, state evidence-based funding will increase and federal ESSER/CARES support will drop.

Based on expenditure assumptions, staffing; purchased services, materials and supplies and capital project funds will decrease.

Projected end-of-year balance for the fiscal year 2024: $92,333,023.

For McDermott’s full presentation, view the meeting’s YouTube recording.

The board then unanimously approved all action items.

Highlights

Publishing the tentative 2023-2024 school district budget for public inspection and holding a public hearing for the budget at 6 p.m. on June 26.

The district employee code of professionalism.

An articulation agreement with Black Hawk College through June 30, 2025, for three high school dual-credit courses: “Blueprint for Teaching,” “Architecture of Curriculum and Instruction” and “Constructing A Learning Community.”

A new S.O.A.R (Student Ownership, Accountability and Reengagement) program teacher for the 2023-2024 school year because of an overall increase in social-emotional and mental health needs at the high school.

Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage said the district held its final “Portrait of a Graduate” vision-setting session last week. Each of the four sessions have featured 60 to 80 district stakeholders, including students, parents, teachers, board members and administrators. Session participants have identified the top seven “competencies” they feel Moline graduates should demonstrate, Savage said in her report, which include:

Communication.

Critical thinking.

Empathy.

Problem-solving.

Responsibility.

Financial literacy.

Perseverance.

Savage said a final Portrait of a Graduate presentation would come to the board this upcoming fall.

This year, the district has 501 graduates, including:

34 Presidential Awards.

42 Illinois State Scholars.

87 National Honors Society members.

224 gold tassels.

Moline’s graduation will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark, 1201 River Drive in Moline,

The board adjourned after brainstorming district PACE (People, Achievement, Community and Environment) strategic planning goals for the 2023-2024 school year. Watch the meeting recording to hear the full discussion.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, June 26.

Pleasant Valley Community School District

MAY 22 — Board members Jodi Hoskins and Tracey Rivera were absent.

The meeting kicked off by recognizing several high school Iowa Spring Journalism Award winners, including:

Two “Iowa Emerging Journalist” award winners.

Four Iowa High School Press Association (IHSPA) Scholars.

Earning the “2023 Distinguished Site” recognition from School Newspapers Online.

Being named a finalist for the IHSPA 2023 News Team of the Year.

The board also recognized this year’s fifth-grade "Flag Essay" winners, which were presented by members of the LeClaire American Legion.

Each year’s fifth-grade winner is named at their school’s annual flag ceremony. The overall winner, Haven O’Brian from Hopewell, read her essay at Monday’s meeting.

The board unanimously approved the following food service vendors for the 2023-2024 school year:

Bread: Pan O Gold.

Milk: Anderson Erickson, for $4,652.

Pizza: Papa John's and Little Caesar’s.

Beverages: Coca-Cola, for $30,300.

Distributor: extending an agreement with AEA Purchasing.

The board and Superintendent Brian Strusz discussed slight adjustments to the district’s elementary school boundaries starting next school year because of the new Johnson Farms subdivision in LeClaire. The subdivision — located along North 15th Street — is expected to bring in 80 homes during its “Phase I” construction, according to supporting documents from the meeting’s agenda.

When examining district homes in the surrounding areas, Stursz recommended keeping the district’s 11 lots of property along North 15th Street in the Bridgeview boundary, while anything to the west until North 26th Street would fall into the Cody boundary. Strusz said the Johnson Farms subdivision would also fall into Cody’s attendance boundary. The board will continue discussions and will motion for approval at the June 12 meeting.

To hear the full discussion, watch the meeting’s recording on the district’s YouTube channel.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, June 12.

North Scott Community School District

MAY 22 — All board members were present.

The meeting opened with a public hearing on a $12,037,870 amendment to the district’s 2022-2023 budget because of increased facilities acquisitions, additional staffing and retention bonuses and bond referendum timing.

The board and Superintendent Joe Stutting then shifted to the following recognitions:

2022-2023 district retirees.

North Scott Foods owner Steve Gromlus, who was presented with the board’s Lancer Pride Award.

Katie Hoyt — district spokeswoman and director of grant-writing — who was presented with the board’s “You Make a Difference Award”

Varsity girls tennis coach Emily Jepsen, for earning MAC Girls Tennis Coach of the Year.

2023 Iowa state track qualifiers.

Varsity girls golf, for qualifying for the 2023 Iowa state tournament, along with individual qualifiers

Several Iowa High School Musical Theater Award winners, including Outstanding Production, Ensemble and Student Orchestra recognitions for their spring production of “Anything Goes,” among other awards. To view the full list, view item 5.g on the meeting agenda.

Jill Van Roekel, director of business, also announced that the district received the “Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting Award” from the Association of School Business Officials.

The board then unanimously approved a slew of items.

Highlights

Policy revisions, including “Student Guidance and Counseling Program,” “Financial Metrics,” “Purchasing - Bidding” and more.

The 2023-2024 board meeting dates.

The 2023-2024 Childcare Staff Handbook.

The 2023-24 Bus Driver Handbook and Contract.

A 3.5% total package increase for 2023-2024 compensation for administration and the superintendent.

An increase to school meal prices for the 2023-2023 school year because of increasing food/supply costs and wages

Also unanimously approved were the district’s 2023-2024 food service vendors:

Milk: Prairie Farms Dairy, for approximately $130,000.

Bread: Pan O Gold Bakery, for approximately $17,000.

Pizza: Papa John's, Little Caesars and Happy Joes, for approximately $85,000.

Beverages: Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co., for approximately $45,000.

Food, non-food and expendable supplies: Kohls Wholesale, for approximately $700,000.

Stutting noted the following in his report:

Progress to the new softball complex.

Beginning June 5 through Aug. 4, the district’s Central Office will be open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and closed on Fridays.

North Scott High School’s 2023 graduation ceremony will take place at noon Sunday, May 28 at Vibrant Arena.

The district will hold a public forum at 6:30 p.m. on May 25 at John Glenn Elementary.

Next meeting: 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 19.

Rock Island-Milan School District

MAY 23 — All board members except President Terell Williams were present.

High school welding instructor Wade Weber gave a brief testimony on the success of Rocky’s student welders. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kathy Ruggeberg also shared that the welding program recently became an official Illinois High School Pathway.

District CFO Jen Barton led a procedural public hearing on an amended 2022-23 district budget. Like other districts, these are due to added bond revenues, interest income, etc.

Outgoing Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence announced that Tuesday was his final school board meeting with the district. He thanked his colleagues and the community for their support during his tenure.

The board the shifted to an open discussion on the role of potential school resource officers (SRO) for the district, featuring Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi.

After a lengthy discussion, the board unanimously approved all action items.

Highlights

The district’s amended 2022-2023 budget.

An amended $13,800 contract with iTek Interpreting Solutions.

Approving adult school meal prices for the 2023-2024 school year, at $5.00 for lunch and $3.25 for breakfast.

An amended one-year service contract with Aperture Education for $17,912.50. This will be recommended annually, as part of the district’s five-year Education Innovation & Research (EIR) grant program.

A $137,500 purchase of camera kits from CWK Network, Inc for the EIR program.

An amended $174,163 contract with American Institutes for Research to conduct a District Equity Audit.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13.

Bettendorf Community School District

MAY 25 — All board members were present.

The meeting opened with a public hearing on the district’s amended 2022-2023 budget

The board then recognized the following:

Sophomore Peyton Odvarko, for finishing third at Eastern Iowa Community College and local American Welding Society Section's second-annual Welding Competition.

Junior Kaelee Wolf, for being one of nearly 300 students across the state to participate in the Iowa State World Food Prize Competition.

The high school, for being awarded a $77,450 grant from the Scott County Regional Authority to upgrade the machining lab.

The board heard presentations on the high school’s aviation club, which featured teacher and student testimonials. Bettendorf participates in the Pleasant Valley-North Scott-Bettendorf (PNB) Aviation Club. For more information on the club, visit their online Google site by searching “PNB Aviation Club.”

Another presentation on Thomas Edison Academy’s “Art Foundation Grant” from the Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation followed, which also featured student testimonials. The grant provided an exploratory Art program for students this year, and programming will extend into next school year.

Edison students could make jewelry, paintings, illustrations, poems and make other creative objects for elementary students in the program. Through a partnership with the nonprofit Siren Ship organization, 15 students also created a model city from recycled materials.

After public comment, district leaders also gave an end-of-year update on district behavioral data and PBIS interventions, including a review of priorities, professional training, classroom procedures and practices and more.

Some highlights from the PBIS presentation include:

Six out of eight district buildings saw positive growth in the “Violation Systems” feedback, one of the main focus areas in “Re-booting” PBIS.

All eight buildings are above the 70% implementation for PBIS Tier 1.

29.5% of all middle school students have received a major office disciplinary referral.

20.4% of high school students have received an office disciplinary referral.

Bettendorf Middle School principal Alan Hartley also gave an update on the building’s 2022-2023 goals, which were as follows:

Identifying and coordinating PBIS Tier 1 actions to achieve 70% implementation school-wide by June of 2023.

Establishing clear, identified roles for all building leadership teams and 80% of staff by June of 2023.

Hartley’s presentation included a rundown of the middle school’s tiered PBIS interventions and an overview of PBIS data indicators. Here are some priorities for middle school leaders moving forward:

Increasing emphasis on literacy and math.

Establishing additional math interventionists.

Conduct the SAMI (Self Assessment of MTSS Implementation) process.

To view the several presentations first-hand, watch the meeting’s recording on the district’s YouTube channel, titled “Bett School Board.”

The board approved the agenda’s two action items:

The amended 2022-2023 budget.

A $66,620 total contract with the University of Washington’s Center for Educational Leadership for professional training. Directors Paul Castro and Dr. Michaek Pyevich voted against this item.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.

Davenport West's first block PE class exercises like the Marines