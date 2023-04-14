A roundup of key highlights and agenda items from recent local school board meetings:

Bettendorf Community School District

APRIL 6– All board members were present.

Student board representative Dillan Tholin announced Bettendorf’s student council was named a “National Gold Council of Excellence,” the highest award a student council can earn nationwide. He congratulated Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members for advancing to Nationals after the State contest.

Tholin ended his report by thanking student council advisor Christina Hesse for her support and dedication, as she will step down after this year.

Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse recognized district first-graders for their success in reading 10 books a month for the Booker Bear Reading Challenge; she said most schools had 100% participation rate.

The board then unanimously approved all items requiring action.

Highlights:

Several slight revisions or approvals to board policies, including “Transportation of Non-school Groups,” “Transportation During Adverse Weather” and “Use of District Vehicles,” among others.

A $203,130 request for proposal with Sterling Computers to purchase 2023-2024 student Chromebooks

The board also heard lengthy presentations on the following:

The district’s elementary English language arts (ELA) programming, detailing an overview of the process faculty and administration took to evaluate and adopt the “Amplify CKLA” curriculum for grades 3-5 next school year.

An informational update on the district’s preliminary fiscal year 2024 budget, including a breakdown of financial indicators, funding components and proposed property tax levy rate of $12.38 per $1,000 taxable valuation.

The full ELA presentation, which also features faculty feedback, is attached under item 5.01 on the meeting’s agenda, while the budget update is under item 5.04.

Morse said district property valuations are estimated to increase by 1.1% – or $18.5 million – for FY 2024. Due to a shift in the district’s insurance renewal period, she said the board would likely vote on an amended budget later this month or early May.

Next meeting: Thursday, April 20th at 6:00 p.m.

Davenport Community School District

April 10– Board vice president Linda Hayes was the only school board member absent.

The meeting opened with a presentation on the Kenya Clean Water Project at Davenport West this January. (LINKS) The nearly six year long project, student-designed water filtration system, will serve 22,000 villagers in Muamba, Kenya.

The board and superintendent TJ Schneckloth recognized Davenport North science teacher Laura McCreery and West industrial technology teacher Greg Smith for earning Eddy Awards from River Action’s annual contest.

The board then unanimously approved all action items.

Highlights:

A $4,493,000 contract with Trane Controls for district-wide HVAC upgrades, alongside another totaling $2,784,000 to replace the YMCA PoolPak/rooftop units at North

Board secretary Brenda Thie's compensation package, which includes a pay raise. This was previously discussed in a closed session.

The board also discussed a few items, including:

Purchasing an additional walk-in freezer at Central High School

Extending a contract with River Bend Transit for three years; River Bend serves the district’s special education and Pre-K routes

Board policy readings, including "Boundary Lines," "Education Records Access" & "Monitoring of Administrative Regulations"

Nearly all commended the students and teachers involved in the Kenya project during board reflections.

Pleasant Valley Community School District

April 10– All board members were present.

Following communications, the board recognized Pleasant View Elementary School’s Iowa Stock Market Game team, for placing six students in the competition.

Mike Zimmer, director of secondary education, then noted several high school achievements, including:

The girl's basketball team, for winning the 2023 5A State Championship

The Leading Tones choir team, for finishing as runner-up at the 2023 Iowa Vocal Jazz Championship. Five students were selected to the All-State Jazz Choir

The finance club, as three students earned top honors in Iowa’s National Economics Challenge and will move to the regional competition

The FBLA club, as 14 students qualified for Nationals at the Iowa FBLA State Leadership Conference

The ethics club, for finishing 10th in the nation at the 2023 National High School Ethics Bowl

The “No Limit” robotics team, for winning the “Rookie All-Star Award” at the FIRST Midwest Regional competition and qualifying for the World Championship

Four students who earned awards at the Quad-City Arts’ 2023 High School Art Invitational

The board then unanimously approved all old and new business items.

Highlights:

Publishing the district’s proposed 2023-24 budget summary – which includes a tax levy rate of $13.46044 (maximum) per $1,000 taxable valuation – and scheduling a public hearing to adopt the budget on Monday, April 24 at 5:30 p.m.

A 3.79% total contract wage and benefits package increase for 2023-2024 certified employees, per an agreement reached with the Pleasant Valley Education Association (PVEA)

Total package increases for all 2023-2024 classified employees, administrative staff and custodial positions at the same rate (3.79%)

Due to contract negotiations, the board discussed policy revisions governing early retirement for teachers, administration and classified personnel.

Zimmer and high school counseling staff also gave a presentation on the “College and Career Ready Seminar Sequence,” a system aiming to provide meaningful academic and post-secondary planning. This program aligns with the Future Ready Iowa initiative and House File 2392.

Following an executive session, the board unanimously approved appointing Bernadette Brustkern as the district’s new director of secondary education to replace Zimmer upon his retirement.

Next meeting: Monday, April 24 at 5:30 p.m.

North Scott Community School District

April 10– All board members were present.

The board opened by recognizing the following:

Administrative assistance and office staff

Several students for earning All-State Speech Nominations. This year, North Scott is tied for third in the state for most nominations

A laundry list of award-winning FFA students, featuring five State Science Fair Champions and several nominated to the National FFA Agriscience Fairs

The board then unanimously approved the district’s 2023-2024 budget after holding a public hearing.

Principal Shane Knoche and assistant principal Dan Marceau presented the high school's targeted designations and action plan, per the Every Student Succeeds Act. To view the presentation, click the attachment under item “B” of “8. Reports” on the meeting agenda.

The board then unanimously approved all new business items.

Highlights:

A $697,700 proposal from Johnson Control to upgrade high school HVAC controls

A $357,824.85 proposal from Bluum for audio enhancement upgrades at the junior high school

A bid timeline to purchase mats for the wrestling facility; bids will open on Thursday, April 20 for board approval on Monday, April 24

A tentative agreement with classified staff for the 2023-2024 year, reflecting a 3.57% total package increase

Several bids for the high school’s 2023-2024 student-built home; the full list is attached under “10. New Business” item “F” on the meeting agenda

A $9,808 Iowa Association of School Boards membership fee for the 2023-2024 school year

Superintendent Joe Stutting discussed elementary school sections for the upcoming year prior sharing district enrollment for April, which totaled 3,477 at the first of the month.

Next meeting: Monday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41

APRIL 11– All board members were present.

During board reports, Gary Rowe shared that the district's Head Start program has enrolled over 290 students, including 127 returners.

Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence opened his report with a moment of silence for the family of Faith Zulu, an 18-year-old at Thurgood Marshall Learning Center who tragically lost her life on Sunday, April 9.

Following public comment, the board skipped ahead on the agenda to unanimously appoint Beth Marsoun as the new district communications director, replacing Holly Sparkman per her retirement. Marsoun formerly held the same position for Pleasant Valley schools.

The board then unanimously approved all action items.

Highlights:

Reducing the district’s 2023-2024 Head Start Program enrollment to 255 slots, 44 fewer than initially planned. Despite this change, adjusted programming/section sizes will still allow the district to offer preschool services to all eligible students.

A $49,678 contract with Play Illinois, LLC. to purchase & install playground

equipment for Preschool for All (PFA) classrooms at the Center for Math &

Science and Jefferson Elementary School.

Purchasing 500 Lenovo Chromebooks for $114,000, aiding the district’s “1-to-1 Student Chromebook” goal.

A five-year, $73,038.37 contract with Aperture Education for Education Innovation & Research (EIR) Grant Program surveying at Rocky.

A $204,687 service contract with Spring Forward Learning Center for summer 2023 programming.

The board also unanimously approved a laundry list of personnel contract renewals/non-renewals.

Egan Colbrese, assistant superintendent of human resources, announced the 37 district personnel who will be tenured after this school year.

Next meeting: Tuesday, April 25th at 6:00 p.m.

Photos: Pleasant Valley girls wrestling takes on Bettendorf