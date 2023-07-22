A roundup of key highlights and agenda items from recent local school board meetings:

Pleasant Valley Community School District

JULY 17 — All board members were present.

After swiftly approving monthly bills and the consent agenda, the board revisited old business: Pleasant Valley's recent Student Outcomes Audit, which aimed to assess the district's state of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) through both qualitative and quantitative data.

Dr. LaDrina Wilson, CEO of Iman Consulting, LLC, initially presented an overview of audit findings on June 13. The district hired her to conduct the audit in February, 2022.

Superintendent Brian Strusz gave an overview of how and why the district pursued the audit, citing the area's growing diversity — he said Pleasant Valley serves students from 32 different countries — and other initiatives, like United Way's 21-Day Equity Challenge.

He also shared three takeaways for DEI areas the district could improve on:

Providing a safe environment for all students

Providing a supportive learning environment for all students

Broadening its hiring reach for educators, noting diverse staff

The board also allowed for public comment on this item, with all but one speaker viewing the audit as a positive step for Pleasant Valley. Several urged district leaders to use the findings as guidance moving forward.

After unanimously approving the Student Outcomes Audit, the board held another public hearing on bids for the high school baseball and softball parking lot expansion project. With no public comment this time, the board approved a $335,924 bid from Valley Construction Co. unanimously.

Representatives from the district's partnering design firm — FRK Architects + Engineers, based in West Des Moines — gave a presentation on future renovations and a 28-classroom addition at the high school.

Upon completion, Strusz said the addition will allow for 700 more students in the high school.

Construction is tentatively slated to begin next spring, aimed at completion for the start of the 2025-2026 school year. Total costs projected to land between $27-28 million, said FRK architect Kyle Sandage.

After a lengthier presentation, the board unanimously approved the project's schematic design documents and cost projections.

To view the hearings and full presentation, watch Monday's school board meeting on the "Pleasant Valley Community School District" YouTube channel.

With action items aside, the board discussed potential 2024 legislative priorities for the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB), including:

PK-12 school funding

Educational opportunities

Educator/staff shortage and quality instruction

Mental health

School districts must submit their 2024 legislative priorities to the IASB by Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Next meeting: Monday, Aug. 14 at 6:00 p.m.

North Scott Community School District

JULY 17 — Tracy Lindaman was the only board member absent.

After flying through bills and the consent agenda, the board held procedural first readings on a laundry list of board policies.

To view current North Scott board policies, visit https://www.north-scott.k12.ia.us/district/school-board and click the "Board Policies" link.

The board then unanimously approved the meeting's sole action item, 2023-2024 student textbook rental fees:

Elementary: $50

Junior High: $55

High School: $60

These are the same rates have remained the same since the 2018-2019 school year.

In his report, Superintendent Joe Stutting gave an update on ongoing North Scott Vision 2025 progress. He noted that the new softball complex is coming along, with concessions and restrooms in progress, and he suspects grass will start growing soon.

Stutting also shared that the walls of the Alan Shepard's addition are going up, and groundwork is ongoing for the Regional Innovation Center.

Next meeting: Monday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Scenes from the Class 4A baseball game between North Scott and Pleasant Valley