A roundup of key highlights and agenda items at recent local school board meetings:

Pleasant Valley Community School District

MARCH 20 — All board members were present.

During communications, board president Dr. Nikhil Wagle noted the district has seen less parent engagement in PTA since returning from COVID-19 and mentioned brainstorming solutions. Mike Zimmer, director of secondary education, seconded this at the junior and high school levels.

Zimmer also recognized the following high school achievements:

The speech and debate team, as six students placed a “1” at the State Individual Competition and two were selected to perform at the All-State Festival.

Head football coach Rusty VanWetzinga, for being named a 5A Regional Coach of the Year by the Iowa Football Coaches Association.

2022 graduate Clayton Shelton, for completing his registered apprenticeship with Arconic and earning certification from the U.S. Department of Labor. He spoke to the board about his experience.

The board unanimously approved all bills before hearing a presentation on the districtwide Teacher Leadership System (TLS). Stephanie Seier, instructional coach and TLS coordinator, led the presentation. Some TLS highlights included:

267 teachers have served in leadership positions in the district’s eight years with TLS.

The district has retained 91% of new teacher hires over the past three years.

86% of preK-6 teachers agreed or strongly agreed that their “learning during professional development has positively impacted student learning in my classroom.”

89% of elementary teachers, 90% of junior high teachers and 75% of high school teachers partnered with an instructional coach through TLS during the 2021-2022 school year.

The board then heard an update on hiring for the 2023-2024 school year.

Director of elementary education Tony Hiatt noted 14 open classroom elementary teacher positions and said they’re currently interviewing for open special education positions for all grade levels.

Jill Kenyon, director of student services, also said the district may add an English Language Learners (ELL) position because of increasing ELL numbers. Because of growing enrollment, Zimmer also noted an “overload” of class sizes impacting high school teachers.

Superintendent Brian Strusz said the district planned to interview for a new director of secondary education — to succeed Zimmer after his retirement at the end of this school year — and high school principal next week.

Strusz also noted how PV is ranked last in Iowa for its administrator-to-pupil ratio, at 1:154, also related to growing enrollment.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Monday, April 10.

East Moline School District No. 37

MARCH 20 — All board members were present.

After a brief round of committee reports, the board heard a presentation on the district's Equity Audit. Some key takeaways from the report include:

A need for renewed efforts to recruit/retain diverse faculty and staff.

Continued implementation of cultural competency strategies and policies to school communities.

A need to continue addressing and monitoring district disciplinary data.

Social-emotional learning needs must continue to be addressed through various strategies and professional learning.

A need to address bullying concerns in schools, buses and social media through renewed policies.

Continue working to address disproportionalities impacting minority students.

The board then unanimously approved all items requiring action, which included:

Adopting the “TCI History Alive!” social studies curriculum at Glenview Middle School, beginning next school year. The eight-year contract totals $158,387.

Following an executive session, appointing Karla Hawley as the new Glenview Middle School principal, effective this July. Current principal Tracy Anderson is moving into the director of human resources role, as current HR Director Chris Mueller is retiring.

Next meeting: 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 17.

North Scott Community School District

MARCH 20 — All board members were present.

Following public comment, the board held a public hearing on a proposal to use $255,000 from the district’s flexibility account toward school safety, technology improvements and instructional equipment. With no public comments, the board unanimously approved the flexibility account expenditure.

The board took time to recognize the four junior and senior high National History Day students who are advancing to the state competition, following the regional competition at St. Ambrose University.

Principal Kyle Harris and school counselor Shane DeBourcy gave a presentation on Virgil Grissom Elementary School, highlighting the school’s “Check-In Check-Out” (CICO) program. CICO is a positive behaviour support intervention implemented by all building staff, where students earn CICO points throughout the day for reaching target behaviors. The program typically serves between four and 15 students each year.

The board then approved all action items.

Highlights:

A laundry list of bid recommendations from Russell Construction for the district’s Regional Innovation Center project; Director Molly Bergfeld voted against this item.

Publishing the 2023-2024 district budget and scheduling a public hearing on April 10.

Superintendent Joe Stutting shared an enrollment update during his report; the district totals 3,473 students enrolled across all grade levels as of March 1. He also updated the board on the construction progress for the new softball complex, noting how teams could begin using the field next spring.

Before adjourning, Stutting noted the following school board public forum dates:

March 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Neil Armstrong Elementary.

April 3 at 6 p.m. at the Eldridge City Council.

April 27 at 6 p.m. at Virgil Grissom Elementary.

May 25 at 7 p.m. at John Glenn Elementary.

Next meeting: Monday, April 10.

Bettendorf Community School District

MARCH 23 — All board members were present. The agenda was amended to remove a scheduled closed session for real-estate discussions at the beginning of the meeting.

The board recognized the following high school accomplishments:

Assistant football coach Mark Spranger, for being named the 2022 5A Iowa Football Coaches Association's Assistant Coach of the Year.

Athletic trainer Jessica Rummery, for earning the Young Professionals Distinction Award from the Mid-America Athletic Trainers’ Association.

Head bowling coach Shane Schaefer, for being named the girls bowling MAC Coach of the Year.

Senior Lily Smith, for performing on the All-State cheerleading squad at the Iowa boys basketball state tournament.

The board then unanimously approved all action items.

Highlights:

A $59,540 cyber-security agreement with Crowd Strike from April 10, 2023, to June 30, 2024, followed by a presentation and update on the district’s technology department. The department is working to finalize an incident response plan and install Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) software on all Windows devices.

The results of the district’s failed March 7 general obligation bond referendum from the Scott County Auditor’s Office, following a lengthy “debrief” on the results. The board discussed several factors with district leaders regarding the bond referendum, like resident voting data and community engagement efforts.

Minor revisions to several board policies, including “student transportation for extracurricular activities” and “use of video cameras on school buses regulation,” among others.

Next meeting: 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6.

