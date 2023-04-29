A roundup of key highlights and agenda items from recent Quad-Cities area school board meetings:

Pleasant Valley Community School District

APRIL 24 — All board members were present. Mike Zimmer, director of secondary education, recognized the following high school achievements:

Iowa High School Music Association (IHSMA) Solofest participants, for earning 52 Division I, 43 Division II and nine Division III ratings, with several other students earning special recognitions. To hear the full list, watch the school board meeting livestream on the district's YouTube channel.

District CFO Mike Clingingsmith gave a final rundown of the proposed 2023-24 budget before a procedural public hearing.

With no public comment, the board unanimously approved the district's 2023-24 certified budget summary and tax levy rate of $13.46044 (maximum) per $1,000 taxable valuation, the same as last year's rate.

Next, the board unanimously approved revisions to board policies on early retirement for teachers, admin & classified personnel. These changes were due to contract negotiations.

The board heard a rundown on the high school's agreement with "Prime for Life 420," an evidence-based prevention program exploring the risks of THC use. This will be led by a CADS (Centers for Alcohol And Drug Services) specialist. Student participation will be voluntary and will require active consent from parents/guardians. The school is working with school resource officers and juvenile court liaisons to identify candidates and monitor the program.

The board unanimously approved all new business items.

Highlights:

The district's Special Education Instructional Delivery Plan, as required by the Iowa Department of Education. This year, the district determined caseloads based on each student's weighing level, rather than the prior points system.

All March financial reports

The board went into an executive session before unanimously appointing the new high school principal and a shared dean of students for Cody and Forest Grove Elementary Schools for the 2023-2024 school year.

Mike Hawley was unanimously appointed as the new principal, to replace current principal Darren Erickson upon his end-of-year resignation. Stephanie Seier was appointed to serve as the shared dean of students for Cody and Forest Grove Elementary Schools.

Next meeting: Monday, May 8 at 6:00 p.m.

Davenport Community School District

APRIL 24 — All board members were present. District curriculum specialist Alene Vandermyde began the meeting by giving a presentation on the district’s Career and Academic Guidance Plan.

Iowa Code requires school districts to establish and team to develop a written career guidance plan, which is reviewed and revised annually.

Davenport schools’ team, chaired by Vandermyde, consists of the following:

Three high school administrators

A high school career and technical education (CTE) Teacher

A middle school, non-CTE teacher

A special education teacher

A counselor from each school level

A work-based learning coordinator

Two High School Students

Future Ready Coach

An instructional leadership director and director of learning and results

The district uses “Xello” as its Career Information System, which the team reviews annually for grades seven through 12. The “Second Step” curriculum is also used during kindergarten through eighth grade. Watch the school board meeting live stream live on the district’s YouTube channel to hear the full presentation.

During student board reports, North High School representatives Landen Freeman and Olivia Heller named this year’s North Prom court nominees, including Freeman himself.

Freeman also shared that the school’s Green Teams environmental group planted 100 trees to offset a portion of North’s carbon footprint.

Central High School representative Korina Smith congratulated three students for each earning $12,000 in fine arts scholarships. Both of Central’s chamber orchestras earned Division I ratings at the Iowa High School Music Association (IHSMA) Solofest.

District CFO Kevin Posekany gave a March monthly financial report, highlighting the district’s growing ending fund balance and other key measures.

The board then unanimously approved all items requiring action.

Highlights:

A $30,950 service contract from APS Sports Floors to sand and refinish the North High School gyms

An $88,780 bid from Koehler Electric to replace the West High School auditorium lights

A $49,781 contract with ACME Sign Co. to replace and upgrade the Buffalo Elementary School sign—$19,639 will be funded through the Buffalo PTA

A three-year contract extension with River Bend Transit for specialized school bus transportation services for fiscal years until 2025-26

Adopting the Scott County Multi-Jurisdictional Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, which allows the district to apply for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency)-approved grants

Adopting the district’s fiscal year 2023-2024 budget, totaling $432,703,073, with a tax levy rate of $14.99 per $1,000 taxable valuation

A list of state contract vendors to update classroom technology district-wide. See item 10.08 on the meeting agenda for the full list and details

After adjourning, the board conducted a closed-session evaluation of Superintendent TJ Schneckloth.

Next meeting: Monday, May 8, at 5:30 p.m.

Moline-Coal Valley School District No. 40

APRIL 24– All board members were present. The meeting opened with a canvas of the April 4 school board election results.

Board president Erin Waldron-Smith then recognized two outgoing board members, Justin Anderson and Maria S. Trigueros, and thanked them for their service.

Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage then led a procedural Oath of Office to seat recently-elected Moline-Coal Valley school board members, incumbent Audrey Adamson and first-term candidates Lindsey Hines, Ramona Dixon and Jason Farrell.

Andrew Waeyaert was then nominated and unanimously elected as board president, while Waldron-Smith was unanimously voted to the vice-president seat–both for two-year terms.

With that, the board unanimously approved the sole remaining action item: amending the district’s 403(b) Plan Document. This allows retirees to rollover into the plan and implement a mandatory “Cash-Out Distribution Limit” for all balances under $5,000.

In the superintendent’s report, Savage requested that all new members complete their orientation sessions before the next meeting. New board members will have 90 days to complete mandatory State training.

Waeyaert gave a brief run down of school board norms and the onboarding process for the new board members, and student board members Ava Saucedo-Serra and Corynn Holmes gave brief updates.

Next meeting: Monday, May 8 at 6:00 p.m. (at Washington Elementary School)

North Scott Community School District

APRIL 24– John Maxwell was the only board member absent.

Board member Joni Dittmer opened the meeting by presenting “Lancer Pride” awards to John Glenn Elementary second-grade teacher Clint Friederichs and junior high social studies teacher Chad Guge.

The following junior high and high school achievements were also recognized:

The orchestra program, for having three students accepted to the Iowa String Teachers Association State Competition at Wartburg College in May

ISHMA Solofest participants, where two students – Behren Radech and Molly Hill – earned Division 1 ratings

At the ISHMA’s choir category, 22 overall solos and ensembles also earned Division I ratings, and three earned Division II ratings

The board also congratulated high school agriculture teacher Emily Kruse for meaning the annual Golden Owl Award at the 95th Iowa FFA Leadership Conference.

The board then unanimously approved all items requiring action.

Highlights:

A $170,137.16 bid from Resilite Mats to furnish the high school wrestling facility

A 3.64% total package increase for certified personnel for 2023-24 school year compensation

A 3.94% total package increase for bus driver personnel for 2023-24 school year compensation

A 3.60% total package increase for central office staff, board secretary Terina Bruns and courier for 2023-24 school year compensation

A 3.5% total package increase for district child care employees for 2023-24 school year compensation

Superintendent Joe Stutting gave an update on Vision 2025 projects, noting that stumps at Alan Shepard Elementary School have been removed for multipurpose and classroom additions. He said dirt work for the new softball complex is almost finished, while the Regional Innovation Center's will begin soon.

Stutting also noted the following district public forum dates in his report:

Thursday, April 27 at 6:00 pm: Virgil Grissom Elementary

Thursday, May 25 at 6:30 pm: John Glenn Elementary

Next meeting: Monday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Rock Island School District No. 41

APRIL 25– All board members were present.

The board opened in recognition of late board member Dave Rockwell, who passed in March, and his nearly 20 years of service.

Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence presented Rockwell's family with gifts, and they earned a standing ovation from the crowd.

Rocky athletic director Mike Emendorfer led the winter sports recognitions, including:

Boys and girls basketball

Boys and girls bowling

Boys swimming

Wrestling

Cheer

Individual coaches introduced their teams and highlighted athletes who earned conference, regional and state awards this season.

During board reports, outgoing members Tiffany Stoner-Harris and Megan Wilson reflected on their years of service, as Tuesday was the final meeting before their terms expire. They both thanked the district community and board colleagues for their support.

During public comment, Thurgood Marshall Learning Center principal Tia-Farrah Edwards announced she was resigning after this school year.

The board went into executive session to discuss district personnel, returning to unanimously to terminate Dr. Lawrence’s superintendent contract, reaching a $350,000 separation agreement effective June 3.

The board also unanimously approved the following:

Hiring Fritz Dieudonne as the Rocky head football coach for the 2023-24 school year, at a $17,403 salary

Increasing total district Spring Forward out of school/after school contact costs by $22,000

A 12-month, $21,884.01 subscription purchase for the Navigate360 curriculum

The board then formally swore in recently-elected board members Jason Roessler, Michael Matherly (incumbent) and first-term candidate Nicole Durbin.

Margie Mejia-Caraballo was also formally appointed to fill Rockwell’s seat for the remainder of his term. Board president Terell Williams and vice president Matherly were nominated and approved to return to their positions.

Next meeting: Tuesday, May 9 at 6:00 p.m.